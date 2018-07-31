Wisdom Tooth Pain: Important Things You Need To Know

Almost everyone has experienced the wisdom tooth pain at some point in their lives. Your gums become inflamed, the affected tooth area may bleed accompanied with headaches on the side where you have wisdom tooth.

What Is Wisdom Teeth?

It is the third set of molars that erupt between the age 17 to 25, at the back of your mouth. These teeth move upwards through your jawbone to break through your gum line.

Every person has a different experience when wisdom tooth hits in, some may have increased pain for several days or some may have a tingling pain only for few days.

The pain of a wisdom tooth can be mistaken to be a pain of a cavity tooth. So, here's everything you need to know about the wisdom tooth pain.

Signs It Might Be A Wisdom Tooth

1. Intense pain that radiates towards the eyes, ears or head may indicate that your wisdom tooth is about to come up.

2. Throbbing pain in your gums at the back of your mouth.

3. Jaw pain or pain at the back of your mouth is another sign of wisdom tooth coming up.

4. Swollen or inflamed gums.

5. Persistent headaches or earaches may happen when the wisdom tooth is trying to make their way but, there's not enough space for it.

Signs It May Not Be A Wisdom Tooth

1. Sensitivity to sweets, cold beverages, ice cream, hot beverages and even cold air may be a sign of an exposed root which is the most common type of tooth pain.

2. A persistent toothache that lasts for a few minutes after you have sweets, hot or cold can indicate nerve damage.

3. Mild to sharp pain when you bite foods or a visible hole in your mouth.

In this article, Dr Rabia Ansari from Clove Dental, shares some tips on how to make your wisdom tooth experience better.

1. Why Is Wisdom Tooth So Painful?

The wisdom tooth is the third molar or our last tooth that pushes through the skin or erupts in the oral cavity. Since it gets the least amount of space to grow, it becomes very painful. Wisdom teeth are also much likely to grow at an incorrect angle which causes pain to the teeth in front of it. This often also causes swelling, inflammation, bad taste and bad breath, in addition to the pain.

2. When Do We Get The Wisdom Tooth Removed?

We need to get the wisdom tooth removed when it's not coming out in the right direction, pushing other adjusting teeth in the arch or causing extreme pain and discomfort.

3. What Are The Foods To Have And Avoid?

While there is no compulsion on this, soft foods can be consumed to reduce pain and sugary foods can be avoided as they might aggravate the infection.

4. Some Natural Remedies To Cure The Pain

It is necessary to brush your teeth twice a day as you have to keep the area clean. Warm saline rinses are advised which soothes the pain; otherwise, one can use mouthwash, only if advised by the dentist. Turmeric, garlic and onion have anti-inflammatory properties which curtail the swelling and inflammation. These are other home remedies for wisdom tooth you can try

5. What Are The Dos & Don'ts When One Experiences A Wisdom Tooth Growth?

The most important thing to do during growth of wisdom tooth is to visit a dentist and get your oral cavity thoroughly checked. Often dentists advise the extraction of wisdom tooth as they are much more susceptible to cavities since they are not easy to clean properly.

When it comes to diet, I would recommend the intake of soft foods, such as mashed potatoes, soups, milkshakes or porridge to avoid pressure or extra exercise to the teeth which will increase the pain. One should drink a lot of water to ensure that the gums are flushed and clean. I would also advise avoiding sugary foods as they get inside your gums and aggravate wisdom tooth infection.

6. Few Tips To Relieve The Pain

Visiting a dentist is always the first tip! If suggested by the dentist the wisdom tooth should be removed. Apart from that, I would recommend salt and warm water gargles to rinse the mouth which relieves some pain. A numbing gel can also be applied to the wisdom tooth.

7. Is there a particular age for getting a wisdom tooth as for many it often grows at a later stage in life?

No, since they are the last permanent tooth to have erupted, the majority of cases falls between the age of 18-25.

8. Why do some people not get a wisdom tooth?

First, due to less space inside the mouth, it can't erupt. Secondly, since the wisdom teeth are not used for chewing, they might completely disappear.

9. What are the chances of getting an infected wisdom tooth?

As the wisdom tooth erupts at the back of the mouth, they are harder to reach and clean. This makes it more prone to infection.

