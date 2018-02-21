10 Best Home Remedies For Wisdom Tooth Pain

A wisdom tooth can be very painful when it erupts. It usually occurs in individuals aged between 17 to 25 years. As we already have a set of molars and premolars, wisdom tooth has no place to grow properly inside the mouth. This causes pain, swelling in the gums, slight fever and difficulty in swallowing and opening the mouth.

Apart from these symptoms, you may also experience headache, difficulty in biting and chewing food and bad breath too. As wisdom tooth comes up without any sign or warning, it becomes unbearable.

However, if there is too much pain that you can't tolerate, then you must visit a dentist to get rid of the pain. And if you feel a slight pain and are afraid of going to the dentist there are a few home remedies to bring you temporary relief.

Read on to know the best home remedies for wisdom tooth pain to provide you instant relief.

1. Clove

Clove helps to reduce wisdom tooth pain because it contains anaesthetic and analgesic properties. These properties numb the pain instantly.

Place 3 whole cloves inside your mouth to stop the ache.

2. Coconut Oil Coconut oil is another effective remedy for curing wisdom tooth pain because it contains analgesic and antimicrobial properties that aid in reducing the swelling and inflammation of the gums. Take 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and swish it inside your mouth for 20 minutes.

Rinse your mouth with warm water. 3. Garlic Garlic contains anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and antioxidant properties that brings relief from wisdom tooth pain. The juice of the garlic works wonders in reducing the pain. Crush 1-2 pieces of garlic and hold it against your wisdom tooth. 4. Peanut Butter Who knew peanut butter could treat wisdom tooth pain? Peanuts have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat wisdom tooth pain. Take a teaspoon of peanut butter on your finger and apply it on the wisdom tooth. 5. Salt Salt is an excellent home remedy for treating wisdom tooth pain. It prevents infection and reduces inflammation in the gums caused by the wisdom tooth. Mix a teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water and swish this mixture inside your mouth several times a day. 6. Peppermint Peppermint is a very effective age-old remedy for treating wisdom tooth pain. It contains anaesthetic properties that help in reducing the pain. You can chew a few peppermint leaves or you can rub some peppermint oil. 7. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil is another effective home remedy for treating wisdom tooth pain due to its antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. Take 2 drops of tea tree oil on your fingers and apply it directly on the affected gums. 8. Hot Or Cold Compress Hot and cold compress can reduce the pain and swelling of the gums. Both are excellent in curing wisdom tooth pain. Take an ice pack or a hot water bag and place it on the side of the cheek where the wisdom tooth is. 9. Sage Sage provides an instant relief from wisdom tooth pain because it contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Mix 2 teaspoons of dried and crushed sage and 1 teaspoon of salt in a cup of water.

Swish the mixture inside your mouth for 3 minutes.

Spit it out and rinse your mouth. 10. Lemon Juice And Salt Lemon contains anti-inflammatory properties and salt has antimicrobial properties. This combination can cure wisdom tooth pain effectively. Take half lemon juice and add water to it.

Add some salt and apply this mixture directly on the tooth.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, don't hesitate to share it.

ALSO READ: 10 Awesome Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds