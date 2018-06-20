What Are The Benefits Of Meditating In Nature?

What do you feel like doing when the weather is comfortable and breezy? You just feel like taking a stroll outside, isn't it? Just the way taking a stroll refreshes your mind, the same way there are benefits of meditating outside in the midst of nature.

For centuries, meditators have discovered the human possibilities to awaken in the temple of nature and that's the reason why meditation centres and monasteries are situated within the depths of forests and jungles.

How To Meditate Outside?

When you meditate in nature, you bring a receptive presence to the natural world. Meditating outside is a great way to break the monotony of your daily practice. Nature meditations are refreshing for the mind, body, and soul.

According to research, walking barefoot on the grass can help decrease anxiety and depression by 62 per cent. Just open your shoes and walk barefoot on the soft grass, you will feel eternal happiness.

Nature also lends her hand in increasing creativity. If you have a clouded mind, a writer's block or feeling generally uninspired, it's time to head out into nature and reboot yourself. It will shift your perspective, quieten your mind, and make space for new ideas.

If you have unwanted thoughts in your mind, listen to the sounds of nature like the sound of the wind, the birds, and the frogs.

Sitting on the ground with bare feet, you will connect with the earth. This will give you good energy.

One of the benefits of meditation is that it will leave you with a magical feeling when you walk through nature afterwards.

Why Mindfulness Happens Naturally In Nature?

As you start meditating in the midst of nature, you become drawn to the aliveness of the present moment like the sound of the wind of the trees, the warmth of sunlight on your face, and the solidity of the earth beneath your feet. All these things will capture your mind and you will forget your worries.

Also cultivating a meditative awareness outdoors like in city gardens and parks will heighten sensitivity and bring about a sense of wonder. It doesn't necessarily mean you have to be out in the wilderness to experience nature.

A small garden in your home can also refresh your mind and bring a smile on your face. Expose yourself to nature's healing influence as often as you can because it will leave a deep imprint on your life.

Let's have a look at the other benefits of meditation.

1. Decreases Depression And Anxiety

Many studies have shown that meditation has amazing results in lowering the incidence of depression. Meditating daily will significantly improve the depressed mood levels and control negative thoughts and ruminative thinking.

2. It Enhances Grey Matter Concentration In The Brain

The grey matter is responsible for all things creative and revolutionary that the mankind does. A research conducted showed that meditation caused significant spikes in the grey matter concentration.

3. Improves The Ability To Fight With Pain

Meditation can increase the ability to fight with pain. Any physical pain or mental pain that you go through, by doing meditation you can resist the pain. Though the level of pain might be the same, your resilience and ability to experience it will be as much less as possible.

4. Lowers Stress Levels And Panic

Psychological disorders like anxiety, general stress, and phobias can significantly be reduced with meditation. Because while you are meditating, it helps you contemplate the present moment without judging any experience in any way whatsoever.

5. Alerts Your Body And Mindfulness

Research has shown that meditation is highly effective in increasing vigilance and being more alert towards any stimulation. It alerts the body and mind and improves psychometric vigilance.

6. Improves Mood And Helps To Focus Better

Researchers have found that individuals with low mood and decreased satisfaction with the quality of life after doing meditation felt much better and their overall psychological well-being was increased.

7. Decreases The Risk Of Heart Ailments

Cardiovascular diseases have taken more lives on average per annum than any other illness. Meditating daily showed a marked 48 per cent decrease in the risk of mortality due to stroke, coronary heart disease, and myocardial function.

8. Lowered High Blood Pressure

Studies have shown that zen meditation can help relax the nerves and control hypertension. After three months, the participants showed a significant drop in the blood pressure. It is said that meditation generates some genetic and molecular effects, thereby speeding up the process of recovery.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day: Sonakshi Sinha's Weight Loss With Bikram Yoga