Surya Namaskara: How Many Rounds Should Be Done At What Speed To Shed 5 Kgs

If you are someone who is on the journey to weight loss, then you would surely be open to trying healthy new tips which can help you shed that weight quickly, right?

As we know, being obese or overweight is an extremely unhealthy condition, which can not only cause undesirable side-effects, but can also be the root cause of certain dangerous diseases.

Apart from lowering a person's confidence level and possibly leading to depression, being overweight can also cause side-effects such as joint pain, stomach pain, digestive ailments, fatigue, hormonal fluctuations, increase in appetite, etc.

In addition, excess body fat can also cause major diseases such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart diseases, liver malfunction, gall stones, diabetes, certain types of cancers, etc.

In fact, one of the main causes for heart attacks in people is known to be obesity, so it is extremely important to be able to recognize excess body fat issues and take measures to stay in shape.

If one does not make a conscious effort to maintain a healthy weight and a healthy BMI (Body Mass Index), then a person could be putting themselves under high health risk.

What Helps Us Lose Weight?

We may already know that consuming a healthy balanced diet, removing unhealthy sugars and fats from the diet, keeping a watch on the caloric intake, exercising on a regular basis, reducing stress, treating certain health conditions and hormonal ailments which could be contributing to weight gain, etc., are some of the things one must do to keep their weight in check.

Exercise of any form can help reduce weight and also maintain weight loss; however, some forms of exercise could prove to be more effective than the others.

Recently, many people have taken to yoga to help then lose weight and also to treat many health conditions.

Let us see how yoga can help us lose weight, below.

Yoga And Weight Loss

Most of us would already know about yoga, the ancient form of practice which benefits us physically, mentally, and spiritually.

With roots in India, yoga has now become an extremely popular form of exercise for overall well-being throughout the globe, owing to its effectiveness.

Yoga is known to help cure and prevent a number of diseases, ranging from obesity to cancer and everything in between!

Practicing yoga can also treat mental ailments ranging from stress to schizophrenia!

And the healing power of yoga is also backed by scientific research, which makes people subscribe to this practice even more!

Now, yoga is said to be one of the most effective forms of exercises for weight loss and to treat obesity.

There are a number of yoga poses specific to certain diseases including obesity and the Surya Namaskara or the sun salutation is known to be the best to aid weight loss.

This is because Surya Namaskara helps burn a lot of calories at once and boosts your metabolic rate to a significant extent.

Surya namaskara also has other health benefits such as improving digestion and immunity, treating stress and depression, etc.

What Are The Poses Involved In Surya Namaskara?

The poses of 'Surya Namaskara' are the following and must be followed in the same sequence - 'pranamasana', 'hastauttanasana', 'hastapadasana', 'ashwa sanchalanasana', dandasana', ashtanga namaskara', bhujangasana', 'adhomukha shwanasana', 'ashwasanchalanasana', 'hasthapadasana', hasthauttanasana' and 'tadasana'.

These 12 poses in Surya Namaskara must be performed in immediate succession, in the same order. This completes one round of Surya Namaskara.

As 'Surya Namaskara' aims at working every part of the body, it is one of the best exercises for weight loss and fat burning.

So, how many times must a round of 'Surya Namaskara' be performed to lose weight and specifically to lose about 5 kilos in a month and at what speed? Find out, below.

How Many Times Must 'Surya Namaskara' Be Performed To Lose Weight?

Now, as we may already know, losing weight takes time with any kind of exercise, as the body requires time to boost the metabolic rate and enable the burning of extra calories.

So, even with Surya Namaskara it can take some time to see the results and also, the more number of rounds you perform per day, the more weight you lose.

Studies have shown that one round of Surya namaskara performed in 3 minutes can burn up to 13 calories.

So, if you start with a few rounds of Surya namaskara per day and gradually increase it to about 25-30 rounds, which are to be completed within 40 minutes, then, you can lose up to 5 kilos a month!

However, it is also very important to keep in mind that just performing about 25-30 rounds of Surya Namaskara per day, within 40 minutes, can help you lose up to 5 kilos in a month, when combined with healthy lifestyle habits and a strict diet regime must also be followed, for the Surya Namaskara to be effective in aiding weight loss.

