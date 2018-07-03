Do you remember when you were a child, it so happened that your parents might have reprimanded you for slouching? Parents and teachers would always tell you to sit straight to prevent back problems.

These teachings hold true. Even at work, we tend to slouch; this can lead to back problems. In this article, we will be explaining how to deal with back pain at work.

Some myths about sitting in the right posture are debunked here:

Myth: Sit Up Straight Or You Might Get A Back Ache

The idea that sitting up straight is considered good for the back, is a more cultural belief among people than a scientific one. Parents telling young ones to sit up straight in order to get a perfect posture, it really comes down to culture.

Myth: Bending Is Bad For The Back

Keeping your back straight while bending is not possible, right? You may feel uncomfortable and awkward. Experts say bending is very good for the back, because it brings relaxation to the back and doesn't make it stiff.

Myth: The Perfect Posture

No one can really say what is the best posture and this is an evidence that shows there really isn't a perfect posture. A sedentary lifestyle isn't healthy for the body and the same rule applies to your spine.

Easy Ways To Deal With Back Pain At Work

A number of factors contribute to back pain at work like force, inactivity and repetition.

1. Listen To Your Body

If a certain movement causes pain, pause for a while and pay attention to your body. Discuss with your doctor which movements or exercises are best suited for your body.

2. Don't Rest Too Much

After an acute injury, it is best to not stay in bed for more than a day or two. If you stay in bed longer than this, your muscles will lose strength gradually and their ability to support your back. Stay as active as you can.

3. Sit And Stand Safely

Protect your lower back with good posture. Either sit or stand with your back aligned. Follow these tips while sitting or standing safely:

Sit properly while you are driving and avoid sitting on low couches.

While sitting at work, make sure that your work surface is at a comfortable height for you.

Use a chair with a good lumbar support or use a pillow on the chair while sitting for support.

Position your chair at the right height for your task and rest your feet on a stool.

When getting up from a sitting position, slowly go at the edge of your seat, get your feet directly underneath you and stand.

When you are driving, position the seat in such a way so that you can maintain a curve in your low back and your hips are lower than your knees.

On long road trips, take regular breaks to walk around for a few minutes.

4. Lift And Move Safely

If you have a desk job, change your positions often. Get up, move around and stretch every hour. Remember to keep a gentle arch on your back. While doing other household activities like cleaning or vacumming, remember to keep the curve in your lower back as much as you can.

When you are lifting things such as a bag of groceries, use these lifting tips:

Put your feet shoulder width apart, tighten your muscles of the stomach, lift your legs and get a firm grasp.

5. Maintain A Healthy Weight

Maintaining a healthy weight takes some of the strain off your lower back. Because if you are obese, there is a larger risk of your back getting hurt. Also, including calcium and vitamin D-rich foods will help promote bone strength.

6. Avoid Smoking

You may be surprised to know that smoking has something to do with your back. Smoking can lead to a reduction of blood flow to the spine and cause it to age faster. This can put you at a risk for low back pain.

