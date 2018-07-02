These Are 10 Home Remedies For Viral Fever That Actually Work

Viral fever is a group of viral infections that affect the body and is characterized by high fever, headaches, body aches, burning in the eyes, vomiting, and nausea. There are home remedies for viral fever that can treat you instantly. And we will be discussing that here.

Viral fever is very common among adults and children. It is mainly caused by a viral infection that occurs in any part of the body, air passages, lungs, intestines, etc. The high fever is usually a sign of the immune system of the body fighting against the viruses.

Viral fever is usually transmitted from one person to another through contact with the infected person's bodily fluids. It takes anywhere from 16 hours to 48 hours to turn to an infection in your body.

The symptoms of viral fever are chills, headaches, high fever, weakness, body pain, running nose, diarrhoea, etc.

Let's read on to find out the home remedies.

1. Coriander Seeds

Coriander seeds contain essential vitamins and phytonutrients that are very effective in boosting your immune system. The seeds are also known to contain antibiotic compounds and volatile oils, thus treating viral infection. Try out this home remedy for viral fever and you will see instant results!

Prepare a cup of coriander tea or you can make a coriander water mixture.

2. Ginger And Honey

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antioxidant properties that are powerful enough to provide you instant relief from the viral fever symptoms. Honey also has antioxidant properties that can kill the bad bacteria inside your body.

Consume dry ginger with some honey to get rid of viral fever.

3. Tulsi Leaves

Tulsi leaves have antibacterial, antibiotic, germicidal, and fungicidal properties. These properties are very effective in treating viral fever.

Boil some tulsi leaves in clean water.

Mix ½ teaspoon of clove powder or whole cloves.

Let it boil till the water becomes half.

Drink this solution in regular periods to fight off the infection.

4. Fenugreek Water (Methi)

Methi or fenugreek seeds are rich in elements like diosgenin, alkaloids, and saponins. Fenugreek seeds possess powerful medicinal properties to fight viral fever and other symptoms.

Soak a tablespoon of fenugreek seeds in a cup of water overnight.

Strain the water in the morning and drink it.

You can add the juice of half a lemon and honey for a more powerful impact.

5. Cinnamon

Wondering how to treat viral fever? Cinnamon is an excellent remedy because it is a natural antibiotic which can treat cold and cough and soothe sore throat.

Add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder with 2 cardamom pods in a cup of boiling water.

Simmer for 5 minutes.

Strain the water and drink it.

6. Garlic

Garlic is considered a good home remedy for cold and fever. The spice possesses antibacterial and anti-fungal properties due to a compound named allicin.

Crush 2 cloves of garlic.

Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and warm up the mixture in low heat for a few minutes.

Apply this mixture to the soles of your feet.

Keep it overnight and wash it off in the morning.

7. Raisins

Did you know raisins are excellent home remedies for treating viral fever? They contain a lot of antioxidants that are effective in treating any kind of infection.

Soak 2 tablespoons of raisins in a cup of water for 30 minutes.

Crush the raisins and strain.

Add the juice of half a lemon and drink.

8. Ginger

Ginger has germ-fighting phytochemical ajeone that is excellent for treating upper respiratory viral and bacterial infections. The spice also has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties that can help cure cold, cough, and fever.

Peel an inch of a ginger and grate it in a glass of water.

Simmer it for 10 minutes.

Strain it and add the juice of half a lemon to drink it.

9. Dill Seeds

Dill seeds are also used for curing viral fever. They not only strengthen the immune system but also relax the body and lower body temperature. They contain flavonoids which act as antibiotics to bring relief from viral fever.

Add 1 teaspoon of dill seeds and a teaspoon of cinnamon to a cup of boiling water.

Boil for 5 minutes.

Strain the water and drink it.

10. Rice Starch

Rice starch is a popular home remedy for treating viral infection because it acts as a diuretic agent that increases urination and promotes immunity, thereby curing viral fever.

