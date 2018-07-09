Bananas, which are an important part of your breakfast meals, in cereals, pancakes, and smoothies, add great flavour and nutrition as well. Today, in this article, we will be writing what happens if you eat 2 bananas a day.

Bananas are one of the most widely consumed fruits. Apart from being tasty, they also offer a wide array of benefits for the body. They contain 110 calories, 5 grams of fat, 27 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fibre, 14 grams of sugar, 25 per cent vitamin B6, 1 gram of protein, 16 per cent manganese, 14 per cent vitamin C, 12 per cent fibre, 10 per cent biotin, 10 per cent copper and 8 per cent magnesium.

Read on to know what happens if you eat 2 bananas a day.

1. Lowers Blood Pressure

2. Improves Your Digestion

3. Helps In Shedding Weight

4. Lowers The Chances Of Anemia

5. Bananas Compensate Your vitamin Deficiencies

6. Bananas Boost Your Mood

7. Great Energy Booster

If you are suffering from low blood pressure, eating 2 bananas a day will bring your blood pressure to normal. This is due to the fact that it contains around 420 grams of potassium. Potassium acts by balancing out the negative effects of salt, thus lowering your blood pressure.

Bananas are capable of improving your digestion without irritating the digestive tract. These fruits also contain resistant starch which do not get digested easily and reach the large intestine to support the growth of healthy bacteria. Also, if you are suffering from indigestion or heartburn, banana is a highly recommended fruit. Bananas can be eaten after a diarrhoea because it restores the minerals that have been lost.

Bananas can also reduce weight if you eat two small bananas a day. It is due to their high-fibre content that will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. Bananas also contain resistant starch that reduce appetite and help in the prevention of weight gain. It depends during which part of the day you are having a banana to help in shedding pounds.

Bananas reduce the chances of suffering from anemia, which is caused by insufficient amounts of iron in the bloodstream. This can cause tiredness and fatigue due to low haemoglobin. Eating 2 bananas a day will increase the amounts of iron by stimulating the formation of red blood cells.

Bananas are rich in vitamin B6 and consist of 20 per cent of this vitamin. This vitamin can help in producing haemoglobin, insulin, and amino acids that are required to build healthy cells. Bananas contain 15 per cent of vitamin C which is responsible for neutralizing harmful free radicals.

Bananas reduce your stress levels and improve your mood because they contain tryptophan. Tryptophan is a substance that the body needs to produce serotonin - the happy hormone. Bananas also contain 27 mg of magnesium which is responsible for improving sleep quality.

Are you feeling lazy to go to work? Have 2 bananas along with your breakfast and watch the energy pumping within you. It is due to the potassium content present in bananas that offer your body with energy. Bananas are also an excellent pre- and post-workout snack.

Some Recommendations To Keep In Mind

Eat a ripe banana as it contains 90 per cent sucrose and 7 per cent of starch. Sucrose is a combination of glucose and fructose and as a result it's absorbed more quickly in the body. This has a greater impact on insulin and glycemia.

As a banana ripens and turns yellow, the level of antioxidants that protect your body against cancer and heart diseases increase. Full ripe bananas that have brownish or dark spots on the outer skin produce the largest quantity of Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF). This helps in fighting abnormal tumour cells in the body by stimulating the production of white blood cells, according to a study in Japan.

Ripe bananas with dark spots are eight times more effective in improving the function of white blood cells. Next time, in your kitchen, if you find a ripe banana with brownish or dark spots on it, don't throw it away thinking that they are rotten. Consume these bananas to receive a good boost of nutrients that can protect you from various serious diseases.

