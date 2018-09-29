16 Amazing Health Benefits Of Frankincense Oil

Frankincense oil is obtained from the aromatic resin from the frankincense tree, also known as olibanum. The therapeutic and healing properties[1] of the essential oil gives it a prominent place in the world of essential oils. Widely used as an ingredient in cosmetic products and for aromatherapy, the essential oil has a plethora of health benefits.

The reason behind this is attributed to its high-end properties of being an excellent [2] antiseptic, astringent, cicatrizant, digestive, cytophylactic, disinfectant, carminative, expectorant, sedative, tonic and vulnerary substance.

Used worldwide, frankincense oil has been in existence for thousands of years. From boosting your immune system to improving your mood, the essential oil does wonders to your body and mind. Often termed as the 'king of oils', frankincense oil is good for combating stress and anxiety as well. The oil contains sesquiterpenes, esters, diterpenes and monoterpenes like alpha- and beta-pinene, d-limonene, and sabinene. It also contains bornyl acetate, actanol, octyl acetate, incensole, linalool and [3] incensyl acetate.

Uses Of Frankincense Oil

The essential oil is applied for various purposes. In [4] aromatherapy, it is used for treating

acne,

colds,

anxiety,

indigestion,

coughs, and

ulcers.

In other cases, it is used as a [5]

stress-relieving bath soak,

household cleaning agent,

natural hygiene product, and

wrinkle fighter.

Health Benefits Of Frankincense Oil

From improving respiratory issues to relieving digestive problems, the essential oil offers various advantages to your body and mind.

1. Fights cancer

One of the active ingredients in Frankincense oil is boswellic acid. This ingredient has anti-inflammatory features that can greatly reduce the chances of [6] cancer occurrence. Topical application of this oil can prevent skin and breast cancer. The oil possesses [7] triterpenoids and antitumour properties, which helps in suppressing the fusion of RNA, DNA, and protein in the case of leukaemia. It also controls the growth of HL-60 cells, thereby reducing the risk of cancer. Few research studies have shown that this oil can also be used as a therapy for [8] bladder cancer.

2. Maintains the hormone levels

Frankincense oil regulates the production of oestrogen hormone. Studies have revealed that it can reduce the symptoms related to [9] menopause and menstruation by balancing the hormone levels. The oil greatly reduces the chances of a post-menopausal tumour or cyst formation. It keeps a woman's uterus healthy by maintaining regular menstrual cycles and help reduce a headache, fatigue, anxiety and mood swings associated with an imbalance in the hormone levels.

3. Improves fertility

The chemical structure of the oil is reported to have properties similar to that of steroids. Certain studies have revealed that this property of frankincense oil is beneficial for treating [7] low fertility rate, as it may increase the sperm density and motility.

4. Prevents infections

Frankincense oil is great as an antiseptic. The smoke that is obtained when this oil burns also serves as a brilliant disinfectant. The smoke is capable of filtering and eliminating all germs. When applied to wounds, the oil can prevent septic infections. It works very well for internal wounds as well and prevents the occurrence of infections.

It is extremely beneficial for treating and preventing oral infections such as [10] cavities, gingivitis, toothaches, mouth sores and bad breath.

5. Improves digestion

Frankincense oil is best to be used by people who are tired of antacids due to constant acidity problems. It does not just suppress the symptoms of acidity but also promotes digestion. The oil is known to speed up the secretion of gastric juices, acids and bile in the [11] stomach. It also facilitates the movement of food through the intestines, which is done by stimulating the peristaltic motion.

The oil improves the digestion process by increasing the production of urine, speeding up the digestive enzyme secretion and by relaxing the digestive tract muscles. This improves the circulation and bowel movement. Frankincense oil is reported to have a positive impact on treating the symptoms of chronic colitis, ulcerative colitis, [12] leaky gut syndrome, IBS and Crohn's disease.

6. Improves memory

According to various studies, frankincense oil is asserted to have properties that can boost memory and learning skills. Oral ingestion of the essential oil has had a significant impact on [13] improving the short-term memory and long-term memory. A study on ingestion during pregnancy revealed that the offspring gains an improved memory and brain function.

7. Boosts immunity

The antimicrobial and [14] antiseptic properties possessed by the essential oil have the ability to improve your immune system. The immune-enhancing abilities of the oil aids in killing the dangerous disease-causing bacteria and viruses. The strong [15] immunostimulant activities exhibited by the oil helps your body from being affected by diseases and infections.

8. Reduces inflammation

Enriched with boswellic acid, frankincense oil aids in managing the levels of [16] painful inflammation. It is helpful in treating inflammation in the joints, tendons and muscles. The oil works by suppressing the inflammatory molecules that cause arthritis, painful bowel-related issues and other conditions. The oil also helps by blocking the breakdown of cartilage tissues, thus reducing the levels of inflammation.

9. Manages respiratory issues

The antidepressant and anti-inflammatory properties of the oil make it useful in treating issues related to breathing. The aroma of frankincense oil helps by removing the phlegm deposits in the lungs, that causes the [17] respiratory issues. It helps clear out the respiratory tracts and aids in reducing the risk of asthma attacks and other related respiratory issues.

10. Stimulates urination

A safe and natural alternative to the drugs, frankincense oil aids in losing the extra water in your body. It promotes urination by getting rid of the extra water weight, along with the unwanted fat, uric acid, sodium and other toxins.

11. Improves oral health

The antiseptic [18] qualities possessed by the essential oil is beneficial in treating issues affecting your oral health. Frankincense oil helps by eradicating cavities, mouth sores, bad breath, toothaches and other related issues.

12. Speeds up healing

As aforementioned, frankincense oil [19] is beneficial for treating infections and wounds. Applying the oil on a cut will help in quick healing. The oil can be used to heal internal wounds, ulcers and cuts.

13. Reduces stress

This essential oil works as an excellent sedative. It induces a feeling of satisfaction, peace, spirituality and relaxation. Frankincense oil can greatly lower the feelings [20] of anxiety, anger and stress. Adding a bit of this oil to a diffuser can keep you away from feeling anxious. It aids in deep breathing and helps you relax. It reduces blood pressure and brings back mental calmness.

14. Delays ageing

Frankincense oil acts as a cytophylactic. It promotes the regeneration of healthy cells and also aids in maintaining the health of the existing tissues and [21] cells. When this feature is combined with the oil's astringent attributes, it works as a great anti-ageing ingredient. It can help you to get rid of wrinkles, sun spots, etc. It also works towards skin tightening. It replaces the old and dying cells of the body with healthy, new cells.

15. Maintains uterus health

Frankincense oil reduces the chances of uterine cancer, post-menopause tumour or cyst formation in the uterus as it regulates the production of oestrogen hormones. The oil [22] helps proper regulation of the menstrual cycle and gynaecological conditions that can cause uterus-related problems.

16. Improves skin quality

Frankincense oil is known for its ability to cure skin ailments such as scars, acne and blemishes. Applying the oil helps rejuvenate your skin and keep it nourished and healthy.

Also read: 10 Essential Oils For Relieving Gout Pain

How To Use Frankincense Oil

Diffusing

Use it with essential oil diffusers. Do not use humidifiers or warmers.

Put 3-4 drops in half a cup of water and keep it in the rooms.

Inhaling

Rub one drop in your hands and breathe in.

Spray on pieces of furniture, carpeting or clothes.

Sniff directly from the bottle.

Ingesting

Drop under your tongue (a small drop).

Add in water or tea.

Capsules.

*Read the directions for ingestion of safe amount.

DIY Frankincense Oil Recipe

Scar reducing body butter

Ingredients [23]

2 ounces shea butter or coconut oil

10 drops of jasmine oil

10 drops frankincense oil

Directions

Melt the shea butter until it becomes liquid.

Add the other oils and stir to combine.

Once the mixture becomes room temperature, apply it on your scar.

You can store the body butter in a glass jar at room temperature.

Precaution

It is best to avoid frankincense oil during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Frankincense oil has blood thinning effects, therefore poses the risk of causing abnormal bleeding. Individuals taking medications such as warfarin must avoid the use of the oil.

In some cases, the oil can cause gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, upset stomach, burning sensations, stomach pain, or an unpleasant feeling of fullness.