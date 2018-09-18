Did You Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Citrus Peels?

When we eat citrus fruits, we tend to throw away their peels, but did you know that the peels have many health benefits too? The peels of the citrus fruits contain various phytochemicals like limonene, bioflavonoids, vitamin C, and potassium which make the peel much more nutritional and healthier than the fruit.

The phytochemicals present in the peels have cancer-fighting and anti-inflammatory properties while the potassium present in the citrus peels aids in managing blood pressure. Let's discuss more about the various health benefits of the peels of citrus fruits and include them in our diet.

Do consult your nutritionist before you choose to do so in order to avoid any sort of health complications especially if you lack calcium or had a history of calcium oxalate kidney stones. Consuming the zest of citrus fruits every could mess with your body's calcium absorbing ability and may affect your bone health adversely as citrus peels contain oxalates, which can affect your body's ability to absorb minerals.