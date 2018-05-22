Amazing Benefits Of Citrus Fruits For Skin And Hair You Didn’t Know

Popular for their health benefits and unique aroma, citrus fruits can also offer some incredible beauty benefits. These fruits are packed with vitamin C, nutrients, anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial agents that enable them to fight off various skin and hair problems.

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, lemon, and guava are essential for healthy skin and hair. Because of their many beauty benefits, these fruits are often used as key ingredients in beauty products.

The impact of these fruits on the state of your skin and hair can be far-reaching. For ages, women have relied on these fruits to get flawless skin and strong hair.

In case you're wondering how these fruits can benefit your skin and hair, we've got you covered. As today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of amazing beauty benefits of citrus fruits that you should be aware of.

Be it treating unsightly skin conditions or troubling hair issues, citrus fruits can do it all. So, read on to know about the numerous ways in which these fruits can help you get beautiful skin and hair.

For Skin:

1. Delays Signs Of Ageing

A powerhouse of vitamin C, citrus fruits can boost collagen production in the skin and improve the skin's elasticity. Along with that, the antioxidants present in citrus fruits can fight off damaging free radicals and effectively delay signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Brightens Skin

Citrus fruits also possess the ability to brighten up the skin. Vitamin C can help you combat dull skin and also give a major boost of hydration to your skin. It is often used as a key ingredient in most of the commercial glow-boosting serums.

3. Reduces Skin Discoloration

This is another remarkable way in which citrus fruits can benefit your skin. A storehouse of powerful antioxidants, these fruits can also reduce skin discoloration. They can lighten dark spots and help you attain an even skin tone.

4. Exfoliates Skin

A high concentration of citric acid in these fruits enables them to draw out dirt, toxins and dead skin cells from the skin pores. This exfoliating feature of citrus fruits makes them essential for maintaining healthy and clear-looking skin.

5. Reduces The Size Of Pores

Large pores are highly prone to unsightly skin problems like acne breakouts, blackheads, and whiteheads. However, the properties of citrus fruits can effectively minimize the appearance of large pores and prevent accumulation of dead skin cells and impurities.

For Hair

6. Promotes Hair Growth

Citrus fruits like lemon and oranges can also promote hair growth. The flavonoids and high content of vitamin C enable these fruits to prevent breakage by strengthening hair follicles. They also boost blood circulation in the scalp and stimulate the growth of hair.

7. Treats Dandruff

Citrus fruits are acidic in nature and are packed with anti-bacterial properties. These features enable citrus fruits to effectively treat dandruff and get rid of the annoying symptoms like flaky and itchy scalp.

8. Boosts Hair Volume

A powerhouse of flavonoids and vitamin C, citrus fruits can also help you attain voluminous locks. These fruits strengthen hair from the roots and improve its overall texture. This benefit makes citrus fruits ideal for people who naturally wish to treat hair thinning.

9. Prevents Premature Greying Of Hair

Health-related issues can have an adverse effect on the melanin production in the body, thereby leading to conditions like premature greying of hair. However, a boost of vitamin C can promote melanin production and help you get rid of grey hair.

10. Treats Scalp Infection

Packed with anti-fungal properties, citrus fruits can effectively destroy infection-causing bacteria. Also, these fruits can help in restoring the normal pH balance of the scalp and make sure that it stays infection-free and healthy.