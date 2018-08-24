Curb Stomach Problems Quickly With These 7 Ayurvedic Tonics

As per ayurveda, fire or agni is responsible for our overall health. Agni has the ability to judge which substance entering our cells and tissues should be removed. The food you consume either strengthens this agni or affects it adversely and makes you weak.

What Exactly Causes Ailments According To Ayurveda?

Consuming junk foods, very cold foods, processed meats, etc. result in the formation of toxins which are referred to as ama in ayurveda. These toxins are the main causes for triggering ailments and weakening the body's immunity.

Here's What You Need To Do To Be Healthy

The main thing you should focus on is to follow a diet which would help you in maintaining the balance of the agni. As per practitioners, this metabolic fire's balance can be maintained by practicising the following:

1. Eat healthy and avoid having food that's too oily, fried, spicy or cold. Try eating more of alkaline foods; they aid in the regulation of this agni.

2. Don't overeat; it's advised to eat limited portions of foods only when you feel hungry.

3. You should make sure that there is a gap of at least 3 hours between every meal you have. Doing so would help in avoiding indigestion and other stomach-related problems like acidity, bloating, etc.

Here Are Some Stomach Problems That You Can Heal With The Help Of Ayurveda:

1. Indigestion

2. Bloating

3. Constipation

4. Stomach ulcers

5. Acid reflux

6. Gastritis

7. Diarrhoea

1. Indigestion:

If you suffer from indigestion, you should consume cooked vegetables which are stir-fried or steamed. Add more of digestion-aiding spices to these vegetables like ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, etc.

Another remedy that can aid in curbing indigestion naturally is by taking 1/4 glass of wheatgrass juice, around 10 or 12 basil leaves and 3-4 cloves of garlic, blending the ingredients together and drinking it once a day.

2. Bloating:

If you suffer from bloating, this simple remedy will solve your problem. Boil a glass of water, add bits of ginger, rock salt and asafoetida or hing to it and sip it slowly after eating. This will effectivly get rid of bloating. Chewing fennel seeds after your meal will also help in aiding proper digestion.

3. Constipation:

Mix a teaspoon of ghee in 1 1/4 glass of water and add 1/2 teaspoon of salt to it. Consume this drink slowly 1 hour after dinner. The ghee present in this drink aids in lubricating your intestines while the salt present in it has anti-bacterial properties. This will help in curbing constipation naturally.

4. Stomach ulcers:

Stomach ulcers, also known as gastric ulcers, develop in the stomach lining and affect many people. If you use medications you are likely to suffer from side effects like diarrhoea, headaches, etc. Hence, dealing with this issue naturally by including certain things in your diet like honey, cabbage juice, garlic, turmeric, etc. will be better for you. Cabbage juice can be prepared by boiling 1 3/4 cups of water and 3 cups of chopped cabbage, which is around 675 grams and then blending the mixture. Filter this juice with the help of a strainer, let it cool down and store it in the refrigerator. As per a research, people with ulcers who consumed around 946 ml of this juice throughout the day healed within 7-10 days.

5. Acid reflux:

Also known as heartburn or acid indigestion, acid reflux can be curbed by having buttermilk. Take some curd, add equal portions of water to it, blend it well and add rock salt according to taste. You can also sprinkle some roasted cumin powder on the drink and add small bits of ginger for adding more flavour to the drink. It will help in soothing the stomach and prevent acid reflux.

6. Gastritis:

Gastritis or stomach lining inflammation can be dealt with if you avoid consuming processed foods, acidic foods, spicy foods, alcohol, etc. Garlic and green tea with manuka honey (it has medicinal properties) can aid in providing relief from this disorder. Green tea with manuka honey can be easily prepared by boiling water with green tea leaves and adding manuka honey to it.

7. Diarrhoea:

If you suffer from diarrhoea, it's a must for you to stay hydrated all the time and consume more water and fluids than you normally do. Also, make sure you don't eat anything too heavy. Include foods in your diet which are easy to digest.

One remedy to cure diarrhoea is to take 1 1/4 glass of water, add an inch of grated ginger and aniseed to it and boil it. Strain this drink, add a pinch of turmeric powder to it and consume it. The ginger present in this drink will help in curing diarrhoea naturally and also boost your digestion.