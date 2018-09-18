Dealing With Depression? Here's How Cold Water Swimming Can Help

According to a study report published in British Medical Journal Case Reports, swimming in cold water may be an effective treatment for depression. The study was led by television doctor Chris Van Tulleken from the University College, London, and co-authored by two scientists from the University of Portsmouth. They brought out the case of a woman with severe anxiety and depression who began cold water swimming and immediately started feeling better.

She continued swimming and her symptoms of depression and anxiety started going down. This case study was the first to examine open water therapy to treat depression and it was a part of a television programme made by Dr Van Tulleken.

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the use of antidepressants are on the rise, according to Dr Van Tulleken. According to some researchers, this is how cold water swimming helps with depression.