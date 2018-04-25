10 Health Problems Caused By Depression

Depression is a brain disorder and about 4.5 percent of the total population in India has a prevalence of depressive disorders. In this article, we will be discussing about the health problems caused by depression.

The Central Government conducted the National Mental Health Survey through the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore, in 12 states of the country. And as per the survey, the prevalence of depressive disorders in India is estimated to be around 2.7 percent of the total population.

Depression is often confused as sadness, but it's not. Depression is more exaggerated and a complex form of sadness. Depression starts from an underlying period of sadness, but the situation should be deemed alarming if it continues for more than 2 to 3 days.

So what causes depression? Abuse, conflict, death or a loss, certain medications, genetics, serious illnesses, to name a few are some of the causes of depression. The most common symptoms of depression are chronic fatigue, decrease interest in sex, decreased appetite, insomnia, not eating properly, crying too much, not taking self care or not being happy over any achievement are some of the symptoms.

Depression increases your risk of physical illness and a number of diseases and other health conditions. Have a look at the health problems caused by depression.

1. Cancer

When you have cancer, feeling sad, angry or anxious can be normal. But clinical depression is common among cancer patients, especially people with gastrointestinal cancers, that affects the stomach or pancreas and have an increased likelihood of developing depression. Health experts aren't sure why exactly this happens, but different theories point to immune system changes and genetics.

2. Chronic Pain

Chronic pain can occur due to arthritis, migraine, back pain or another condition like depression. The pain can lead to the release of inflammatory markers that may be connected with mood changes and the ongoing pain can lead to depression. For example, people with fibromyalgia are three times as likely to have had depression than an average person.

3. Thyroid Problems

A person's thyroid gland is responsible for regulating their body's metabolism. Hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism can lead to depression, although it's very common when you have low thyroid levels. Symptoms of thyroid disorders include hair loss, gaining or losing weight, fatigue and feeling cold.

4. Diabetes

Depression and type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes may be linked with each other in several different ways. Diabetes patients often suffer with mood changes and having depression makes it much more harder to take your medications, eating the right foods and skipping those healthy habits, can actually make diabetes worse. Researchers also believe that depression and diabetes may share common pathways, including genetic, hormonal and immunological causes.

5. Lupus

Depression is commonly linked with autoimmune diseases and lupus spurs your immune system to attack your organs and tissues. Lupus causes your immune system to attack brain and nerve cells, which can contribute to depression. The symptoms of it are high fever, fatigue, joint pain or rash.

7. Heart Disease

People with heart disease suffer from mood disorders. According to the American Heart Association, up to 33 percent of people who have had a heart attack end up with depression. The increased risk of heart disease is also higher among people who have depression. Depression can make it harder to eat properly, exercise or take medications as well.

8. HIV

Having HIV/AIDS can also be linked to depression. According to the American Psychiatric Association, the HIV virus can directly damage the brain, leading to depression or HIV dementia. If you have HIV/AIDS, you should definitely get a depression screening.

9. Multiple Sclerosis

Depression is the most common symptom of multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis can damage parts of the brain involved in regulating mood. Depression can also be a result of hormonal changes and changes in the immune system due to multiple sclerosis.

10. Infections

There are many infections like influenza, herpes and hepatitis C that can be linked to depression. Another infection called tuberculosis is responsible for the development of some antidepressants. Experts say that inflammatory changes may be the common link.

