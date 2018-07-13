8 Common Mistakes People Make When Trying to Lose Weight

Ah, the dreaded thing called weightloss. For reasons known and unknown, a lot of us humans have to face this dreaded situation at some point in life. And as is the case with most of us, losing weight is as hard as separating pineapple from pizza.

Just kidding; it's as hard as it can get. You have to wrap your head around it and make a lot of sacrifices on the weightlossjourney. But sometimes, you may do everything you can and still not lose weight. It's very disheartening indeed.

But here's something to rejoice - you're not losing weight not because your body is stubborn, but because you're doing something wrong, and it is most likely one of the following 8 common mistakes that a lot of people tend to make while trying to lose weight. Dive right in peeps.

1.) Lack of sleep

2.) Reluctant eating

3.) Not tracking course

4.) Skipping breakfast

5.) Wrong diet plan

6.) Outdated diet plan

7.) Over-expectation and switching plans

8.) Lack of fibre in food

1.) You're Not Getting As Much Sleep As You Should

Oh, did someone tell you otherwise? That sleeping more leads to weight gain or sleeping less leads to weight loss? Sorry to say this, but that's not the case. When you sleep less, you'll feel more tired. This will make you want (read crave) to eat carbs or fatty food. And believe it or not, you'll gradually give in to that temptation before you know or realize it.

Secondly, sleep deprivation turns the function of 2 hormones upsidedown. The hormone leptin, which makes you feel full, gets triggered less and ghrelin, which makes you feel hungry, gets triggered more. Basically, you'll again end up more hungry and as a result, eat more food. Make sure you get at least 6 to 7 hours of good sleep.

2.) You're Eating Healthy Foods Reluctantly

Many a times, wanting to lose weight can be a consequence of force from peers. As in, you don't want to lose weight yourself, but you're trying to lose weight because others judge you or fat shame you.

It is also possible that you've made your mind to lose weight but you don't really like the dietchange and are into it half-heartedly. In such cases, there is a psychological factor at play and your weight loss might not be as effective as you presumed it to be.

3.) You're Not Tracking Your Calories

Did you just nod in agreement? Well, however well a diet plan you come up with, however much effort you put into it, however much you exercise, if you're not tracking the calories you're eating or burning, you cannot achieve effective weight loss. Chances are that you're eating more calories or you aren't burning enough calories to lose fat.

Also, once you start tracking your calorie intake, you'll see how much weight you're losing per day and feel more motivated to continue the routine. There are lots of apps dedicated to this soul objective. If you're not the app-type, you can adopt the simple old way of maintaining a journal for that.

4.) You're Skipping Breakfast

A wise old adage goes like, 'Breakfast like a king/queen, lunch like a prince/princess and dine like a pauper'. Breakfast is indeed the most important meal of the day. Because you've basically starved yourself for 6 to 8 hours while you were sleeping and it is through breakfast that the body regains the needed energy to function properly.

Skipping breakfast leads to lack of energy and motivation to exercise; you won't be able to think or react properly, your blood sugar levels will be low, etc. Meaning - you don't burn enough calories or get enough protein.

5.) Your Diet Plan Is Not Right For You

Let's face it, when we're so enthusiastic about weight loss and start for a proper fitness and diet plan, there are just so many of them on the countless websites of the Internet, in the ocean of books, from people who've been in those shoes before. It's difficult not to get confused or overwhelmed by this abundance.

And more often than not you end up picking the wrong diet plan for your body. Because no two people are the same, so will their weight loss plans not be. You must either weigh all your options before zeroing in on a diet or visit a dietician to devise a healthy one. Sometimes, making this small change can make a huge difference.

6.) You're Sticking To An Old Diet Plan That Worked For You

Yet another mistake like choosing the wrong diet plan. As we age, our bodies undergo a lot of changes -physical, mental, physiological. The rate of metabolism, amount of hormones, everything changes gradually. That's why what worked for you some years back may not work for you this time. You need to make changes accordingly.

Some types of diet and exercise may even be harmful to your heart or other organs. Even when you're doing enough exercise, this time the body may take more time to burn calories per exercise session. Again, consult a dietician before you adopt a diet plan.

7.) You're Setting And Switching Between Too Ambitious Plans

The hurry to lose weight is completely understandable. But don't hurry so much that you set unrealistic expectations and plans which you can't follow or which isn't practical. Setting such plans has a variety of consequences, one of which is that you expect quick results and jump to another plan when the first one doesn't show results in a short time.

Second thing is that when you jump like that, you end up de-motivated and disappointed. Go easy on yourself and set small goals first. Gradually, increase the effort. Because anything worth achieving is worth waiting and working for.

8.) You're Not Getting Enough Fibre

Consuming more fibre is important when it comes to losing weight because it helps reduce our appetite by making us feel full as it moves slowly within our digestive tracts. Fibre also prevents some calories from getting absorbed during digestion and slows down the absorption of fat.

Make it a point to include more fibre-rich foods like whole grains, oatmeal, leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts and beans to your diet.

Apart from all these points, it might also be the case that you're under-exercising or over-exercising. But most people still work out in the right proportion yet don't lose weight for one or more reasons mentioned above.

Here's wishing you a happy and healthy weight loss journey.