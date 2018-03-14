10 Unexpected Things That Can Affect Your Sleep

A change in the structure and function of the brain during development can have a profound effect on the sleep patterns. The amount of sleep you obtain decreases slowly as you age. It's not the same amount of sleep that you used to get while you were a teenager or an adolescent.
Sleep is vital for the body alongside a healthy balanced diet and exercise. An average adult requires 7 to 8 hours of sound sleep every day.
Sleep disturbances can escalate the risk of physical and mental health problems, according to the National Institute For Health. A poor sleep can affect your day-to-day activities and also affect your ability to make sound judgements.
So, read to know more about the things that can affect your sleep in this article.
1. Having A Late Dinner
If you eat dinner post 10 PM, it will affect your sleep. However, at times, it becomes difficult to have dinner before 10 PM due to the crazy work schedule. Still, it's important that you try to finish your dinner within 9 PM to 10 PM.
2. Eating Citrus Fruits At Night
If you are eating an orange or a grapefruit at night, it might not be the best idea. It is because having citrus fruits before going to bed can cause heartburn, which might give you a restless sleep at night.
3. Sleeping On An Empty Stomach
Going to bed on an empty stomach or having your stomach full before bedtime can actually affect your sleep. Eating too much during dinner will not let you sleep properly. Instead, wait two to three hours after eating dinner or eat something before going to bed.
4. Using A Cell Phone In Bed
With the advent of technology, everyone is glued to their mobile phones, which is harmful to your health. The light coming out from your cell phone affects your body's circadian rhythm and it stimulates the production of hormones that promote alertness. This causes a hindrance in sleep.
5. Exercising Before Bedtime
Studies have shown that exercise can make you fall asleep instantly. But, if you exercise just before going to bed, it might affect your sleep and will stop you from getting a good night's sleep. It's best to exercise in the morning.
6. Having An Irregular Schedule
If you have a new work schedule or an irregular schedule, which makes you work late at office, this might disturb your sleep, as there is a change in the sleeping pattern. Your circadian rhythm is like your internal clock that can be perturbed if there is a change in the sleeping pattern.
7. Too Many Distractions
The bedroom is the only place to sleep and not for watching television at bedtime. Watching television or if you are on a computer can distract the brain activity and thus, prevent you from falling asleep.
8. Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome is an urge that makes you move your legs when resting or sleeping on bed. People with this syndrome find it hard to get sleep quickly and it is a common condition that affects 5-10 percent of the people.
9. Cold Water Wash
Washing your face with cold water before going to bed can affect your sleep. It's because the cold water stimulates the body, releasing energy to keep you awake. So, wash your face with lukewarm water before bedtime.
10. Coffee
Drinking coffee before bedtime can affect your sleep as well. The caffeine content in coffee works as a stimulant that increases alertness, which can disturb your sleep. So, instead of drinking coffee, you can have a piece of chocolate.
