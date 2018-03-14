10 Unexpected Things That Can Affect Your Sleep

2. Eating Citrus Fruits At Night

If you are eating an orange or a grapefruit at night, it might not be the best idea. It is because having citrus fruits before going to bed can cause heartburn, which might give you a restless sleep at night.

3. Sleeping On An Empty Stomach

Going to bed on an empty stomach or having your stomach full before bedtime can actually affect your sleep. Eating too much during dinner will not let you sleep properly. Instead, wait two to three hours after eating dinner or eat something before going to bed.

4. Using A Cell Phone In Bed

With the advent of technology, everyone is glued to their mobile phones, which is harmful to your health. The light coming out from your cell phone affects your body's circadian rhythm and it stimulates the production of hormones that promote alertness. This causes a hindrance in sleep.

5. Exercising Before Bedtime

Studies have shown that exercise can make you fall asleep instantly. But, if you exercise just before going to bed, it might affect your sleep and will stop you from getting a good night's sleep. It's best to exercise in the morning.

6. Having An Irregular Schedule

If you have a new work schedule or an irregular schedule, which makes you work late at office, this might disturb your sleep, as there is a change in the sleeping pattern. Your circadian rhythm is like your internal clock that can be perturbed if there is a change in the sleeping pattern.

7. Too Many Distractions

The bedroom is the only place to sleep and not for watching television at bedtime. Watching television or if you are on a computer can distract the brain activity and thus, prevent you from falling asleep.

8. Restless Leg Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome is an urge that makes you move your legs when resting or sleeping on bed. People with this syndrome find it hard to get sleep quickly and it is a common condition that affects 5-10 percent of the people.

9. Cold Water Wash

Washing your face with cold water before going to bed can affect your sleep. It's because the cold water stimulates the body, releasing energy to keep you awake. So, wash your face with lukewarm water before bedtime.

10. Coffee

Drinking coffee before bedtime can affect your sleep as well. The caffeine content in coffee works as a stimulant that increases alertness, which can disturb your sleep. So, instead of drinking coffee, you can have a piece of chocolate.