7 Expert Tips To Maintain Sexual Health

I am sure all of us agree that having a healthy sex life is extremely important for a relationship to keep going. Sure, love, communication and bonding do matter; however, having a great physical chemistry is equally important.
As sexual intercourse between two people, involve their bodies and mind, it is closely related to their health.
Imagine you have had a long day at work and you are extremely tired, you may not feel like indulging in any kind of sexual activity, as your brain maybe lacking enough oxygen to supply to your genitals, in order to facilitate arousal.
Similarly, other parts of sexual intercourse too, require some degree of good health and energy, to be carried out in the right way and also to make it more pleasurable.
So, if you want to have a great sex life, you must ensure that you maintain your sexual health, as certain diseases can also affect your sexual health.
Here are a few tips to follow if you want to maintain a healthy sex life.
Tip #1
Try to keep yourself well-hydrated, at all times, especially before sex, because, if you are dehydrated, it may hinder arousal, as your genitals may not be lubricated enough.
Tip #2
Women can learn how to perform kegel exercise, which strengthens the pelvis. When you have stronger pelvic muscles, you can make the sexual experience pleasurable for both yourself and your partner.
Tip #3
Consume natural aphrodisiacs like garlic, strawberry, oysters, etc., on a regular basis, as they can improve the blood circulation to your genitals.
Tip #4
If you are a smoker, quit the habit, because smoking is known to cause sexual disorders like erectile dysfunction in men and frigidity in women.
Tip #5
Try to eliminate stress from your life, as much as possible, because stress is known to be one of the main causes for various sexual dysfunctions.
