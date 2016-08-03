Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog) To Improve Digestion

By Staff

A feeling of fullness and stomach discomfort are the first signs of indigestion. Indigestion is one of the most common health problems faced by people at one point of time or the other.

It might not be a major issue initially, but when it turns severe it causes stomach pain, bloating, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms should not be ignored. If not taken care of on time, it might lead to chronic health problems like stomach ulcers, stone formation, cirrhosis and also heart problems.

Also Read: Yoga Asana For Stronger Back

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog) To Improve Digestion

A proper digestive system is necessary as it helps in processing and breaking down the food which will then help in providing the needed energy to the body.

In order to improve digestion there are several forms of medications available. However, yoga is believed to have the best answer for indigestion problems.

Also Read: Dandasana For Sciatica Pain

Adho Mukha Svanasana also known as the Downward Facing Dog is one of the best yoga asanas to improve digestion. The word Adho Mukha Svanasana comes from the Sanskrit words 'Adho' which means forward, 'Mukha' which means face, 'Svana' which means dog and 'Asana' which means pose.

One needs to be extremely careful while practising this asana. The best time to perform this asana is early morning in an empty stomach. Here is the step-wise procedure to perform Adho Mukha Svanasana. Take a look.

Step-by-step Procedure To Perform Adho Mukha Svanasana:

1. From your standing position, slowly bend down with your hands touching the ground.

2. Form a table like position.

3. The knees and the elbows should be straight. Slowly move your hips up and take a deep breath.

4. Your body should form a kind of V shape.

5. With your toes pointing straight in front, the feet and the hip should be parallel to each other.

6. The hands should be pressed against the ground and the shoulder blades should be made wide.

7. Make sure that your ears touch the inner arms.

8. With your eyes gazing towards the navel remain in the downward dog position for about a minute.

9. Take a deep breath .

10. Slowly come out of the position.

Other Benefits Of Adho Mukha Svanasana:

Helps to improve circulation.
Helps to strengthen the spine.
Helps to strengthen the muscles.
Helps to strengthen arms and shoulders.
Helps to strengthen the legs.
Helps in relieving headaches.
Helps in relieving fatigue.

Caution:

Those who have shoulder injury and high blood pressure should abstain from practising this asana. They should practise this asana only under the supervision of a yoga instructor.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue