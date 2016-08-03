Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog) To Improve Digestion

A feeling of fullness and stomach discomfort are the first signs of indigestion. Indigestion is one of the most common health problems faced by people at one point of time or the other.

It might not be a major issue initially, but when it turns severe it causes stomach pain, bloating, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms should not be ignored. If not taken care of on time, it might lead to chronic health problems like stomach ulcers, stone formation, cirrhosis and also heart problems.

A proper digestive system is necessary as it helps in processing and breaking down the food which will then help in providing the needed energy to the body.

In order to improve digestion there are several forms of medications available. However, yoga is believed to have the best answer for indigestion problems.

Adho Mukha Svanasana also known as the Downward Facing Dog is one of the best yoga asanas to improve digestion. The word Adho Mukha Svanasana comes from the Sanskrit words 'Adho' which means forward, 'Mukha' which means face, 'Svana' which means dog and 'Asana' which means pose.

One needs to be extremely careful while practising this asana. The best time to perform this asana is early morning in an empty stomach. Here is the step-wise procedure to perform Adho Mukha Svanasana. Take a look.

Step-by-step Procedure To Perform Adho Mukha Svanasana:

1. From your standing position, slowly bend down with your hands touching the ground.

2. Form a table like position.

3. The knees and the elbows should be straight. Slowly move your hips up and take a deep breath.

4. Your body should form a kind of V shape.

5. With your toes pointing straight in front, the feet and the hip should be parallel to each other.

6. The hands should be pressed against the ground and the shoulder blades should be made wide.

7. Make sure that your ears touch the inner arms.

8. With your eyes gazing towards the navel remain in the downward dog position for about a minute.

9. Take a deep breath .

10. Slowly come out of the position.

Other Benefits Of Adho Mukha Svanasana:

Helps to improve circulation.

Helps to strengthen the spine.

Helps to strengthen the muscles.

Helps to strengthen arms and shoulders.

Helps to strengthen the legs.

Helps in relieving headaches.

Helps in relieving fatigue.

Caution:

Those who have shoulder injury and high blood pressure should abstain from practising this asana. They should practise this asana only under the supervision of a yoga instructor.