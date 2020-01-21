ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 Healthy And Affordable Foods To Stack Up In Your Kitchen Right Now

    By

    With the food prices increasing, you might think of cutting down your grocery shopping a bit and in this process, you might cut down some nutritious foods. We should never compromise on consuming healthy foods, given the fact that it will protect our bodies from chronic diseases and infections.

     

    Many healthy foods like fresh produce can be quite expensive, but there are many cheap and affordable foods that are healthy and wouldn't burn a hole in your pocket. Read on to know the healthy foods that wouldn't cost you much.

    List Of Healthy Foods That Are Budget-friendly

    Array

    1. Oatmeal

    Oats are healthy and affordable at the same time. They are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals like iron, manganese, zinc, fibre, magnesium and B vitamins. These nutrients reduce the risk of several diseases such as obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes [1].

    Eat oats mixed with milk, fruits or nuts for a healthy and delicious breakfast meal.

    Array

    2. Beans

    Canned or dried beans are budget-friendly and very nutritious too. This plant-based food is rich in protein making them the finest alternative to meat and seafood. Beans are a great source of fibre, vitamins and minerals which help maintain your weight, reduce cholesterol levels, keep blood sugar under control and so on [2].

    Add dried or canned beans to soups, salads and burritos.

    Array
     

    3. Lentils

    Lentils are another cheap and healthy food that can be easily added to your diet. They are packed full of protein, fibre, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients that lower the risk of chronic diseases [3].

    Lentils can be added to soups and salads. Store lentils in an air-tight container, this will help preserve it for long.

    Array

    4. Fruits

    Fruits such as bananas, oranges, apples, frozen berries, kiwi and cantaloupe are very healthy and generally cheap. They are an excellent source of nutrients and antioxidants that will promote your overall health and well-being [4].

    • Cut the fruits and store them in the refrigerator. In this way, the fruits will stay for a long period of time and you don't have to hit the grocery store every time to buy fruits.
    Array

    5. Vegetables

    Vegetables are another healthy and cheap food to add to your diet. They play a major role in boosting your immunity, promoting heart health, and preventing cancer and other chronic illnesses [4].

    Array

    6. Eggs

    Eggs are easily affordable and they are a great source of protein too. When stored in the fridge, eggs can last up to 2-3 weeks. Eating eggs on a daily basis will provide your body with almost every nutrient that you need [5].

    • Use eggs to make omelettes, frittatas, egg sandwiches, and quiche.
    Array

    7. Canned fish

    Buying fresh fish can be costly, so a cheap and alternative way is canned fish. Canned fish has similar health benefits as that of fresh fish, which are protecting against cancer, strengthening the immune system, reducing inflammation and improving brain health [6].

    • Add canned fish to salads, sandwiches, stir-fries and curries.
    Array

    8. Yogurt

    Yogurt is both healthy and budget-friendly. It is a fantastic source of probiotics, which are necessary to feed the healthy gut bacteria in the stomach [7].

    • Combine yogurt with fruits or nuts, or add it to your shakes and smoothies.
    Array

    9. Milk

    Milk is another healthy food that provides a significant amount of calcium, B vitamins, protein, and phosphorus, to name a few. Drinking milk daily will prevent chronic diseases including osteoporosis, dementia, heart disease, and diabetes.

    • Add milk to your breakfast cereal or add it in your smoothies, shakes and curries.
    Array

    10. Rice

    Whether brown or white rice, it is an affordable and versatile food that can be kept in your kitchen pantry all year long. Rice is rich in essential vitamins and minerals that make for a great addition in all kind of dishes.

    • Rice is great for side dishes, soups, stews, fried rice and casseroles.

    More HEALTHYNews  

    Read more about: healthy cheap foods nutrition wellness
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue