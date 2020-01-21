10 Healthy And Affordable Foods To Stack Up In Your Kitchen Right Now

1. Oatmeal Oats are healthy and affordable at the same time. They are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals like iron, manganese, zinc, fibre, magnesium and B vitamins. These nutrients reduce the risk of several diseases such as obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes [1]. Eat oats mixed with milk, fruits or nuts for a healthy and delicious breakfast meal.

2. Beans Canned or dried beans are budget-friendly and very nutritious too. This plant-based food is rich in protein making them the finest alternative to meat and seafood. Beans are a great source of fibre, vitamins and minerals which help maintain your weight, reduce cholesterol levels, keep blood sugar under control and so on [2]. Add dried or canned beans to soups, salads and burritos.

3. Lentils Lentils are another cheap and healthy food that can be easily added to your diet. They are packed full of protein, fibre, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients that lower the risk of chronic diseases [3]. Lentils can be added to soups and salads. Store lentils in an air-tight container, this will help preserve it for long.

4. Fruits Fruits such as bananas, oranges, apples, frozen berries, kiwi and cantaloupe are very healthy and generally cheap. They are an excellent source of nutrients and antioxidants that will promote your overall health and well-being [4]. Cut the fruits and store them in the refrigerator. In this way, the fruits will stay for a long period of time and you don't have to hit the grocery store every time to buy fruits.

5. Vegetables Vegetables are another healthy and cheap food to add to your diet. They play a major role in boosting your immunity, promoting heart health, and preventing cancer and other chronic illnesses [4].

6. Eggs Eggs are easily affordable and they are a great source of protein too. When stored in the fridge, eggs can last up to 2-3 weeks. Eating eggs on a daily basis will provide your body with almost every nutrient that you need [5]. Use eggs to make omelettes, frittatas, egg sandwiches, and quiche.

7. Canned fish Buying fresh fish can be costly, so a cheap and alternative way is canned fish. Canned fish has similar health benefits as that of fresh fish, which are protecting against cancer, strengthening the immune system, reducing inflammation and improving brain health [6]. Add canned fish to salads, sandwiches, stir-fries and curries.

8. Yogurt Yogurt is both healthy and budget-friendly. It is a fantastic source of probiotics, which are necessary to feed the healthy gut bacteria in the stomach [7]. Combine yogurt with fruits or nuts, or add it to your shakes and smoothies.

9. Milk Milk is another healthy food that provides a significant amount of calcium, B vitamins, protein, and phosphorus, to name a few. Drinking milk daily will prevent chronic diseases including osteoporosis, dementia, heart disease, and diabetes. Add milk to your breakfast cereal or add it in your smoothies, shakes and curries.