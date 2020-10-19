Eat These Foods Guilt Free! List Of Foods That Do Not Cause Weight Gain Nutrition oi-Amritha K

How to eat without gaining weight - you could be lying if you say that this thought is something has not passed your head at least once. You want to maintain your weight, but at the same time, you feel hungry quite often?

Well, if you are one who craves for food and does not want to put on weight, then here is some good news. Not all foods will cause to gain weight; while some causes a healthy weight gain, some can result in uncontrolled weight gain.

You should also know that not all foods have the same effect on hunger and satiety, that is, while 200 calories of chicken may make you feel full, 200 calories of cake will not do the same, causing you to eat more (than necessary) and gain weight [1].

But worry not. Studies point out that certain foods are made up of water and packed with vitamins, antioxidants and other vital nutrients needed in a balanced diet [2]. These foods help in making one feel fuller for a more extended period - without you having to worry about gaining that extra pound.

1. Whole Egg A whole egg would be the only food that contains every single nutrient that is needed by our body [3]. Eggs are extremely filling and a complete protein that has all the essential amino acids. You can eat whole eggs for your breakfast without worrying about unnecessary weight gain because studies point out that people who ate eggs for breakfast were more satisfied and consumed fewer calories throughout the day [4]. 2. Cucumber You can keep munching in cucumber whenever you feel like. Rich in water content, cucumber is exceptionally low in calories, and hence you can eat them without any second thought. It does not lead to weight gain [5]. 3. Boiled Potato One of the most versatile vegetables, potatoes are loaded with vitamins, fibre, and other essential nutrients [6]. What makes potatoes fall in this group of foods is that it contains a certain type of starch called resistant starch that acts like soluble fibre, helping you feel full and thereby eat fewer calories [7]. Nutritionists point out that eating boiled potatoes is one of the best ways to fill your stomach, without having to worry about weight gain. 4. Celery Apart from the fibre content, celery is filled with water, potassium, folate, and vitamin K [8]. Celery is low in calories, and even if you eat a lot of them, you will not put on weight. Celery also provides dietary fibre which boosts digestion and weight loss. 5. Broccoli Rich in vitamins A, C and K, broccoli is a low-starch food, which, when consumed, can leave you feeling fuller for longer while regulating your blood sugar levels [9]. According to nutritionists, broccoli is best consumed raw or steamed. 6. Cauliflower Cauliflower is rich in fibre content. It contains vitamin C and K and is also an excellent source of fibre. Like broccoli, cauliflower is low in starch and eating can help you feel full and avoid excessive weight gain [10]. 7. Oatmeal High in fibre, oatmeal can soak up water due to the high source of soluble fibre called beta-glucan, which helps slow down digestion and the absorption of carbohydrates [11]. Eating oatmeal for breakfast can help suppress appetite and reduce calorie intake throughout the day [12]. 8. Apple Eating apples is associated with lower calorie intake and can contribute to weight loss over time [13]. In addition, apples have a high satiety index as well as contains pectin (the soluble fibre that slows digestion), making you feel full - without adding calories. 9. Cooked Carrot Choosing vegetables with high levels of dietary fibre is an excellent way to improve your diet quality without resulting in excessive calorie consumption. Eating cooked carrots can help you feel full without bumping up your calorie intake too much [14]. Cooked carrots contain nearly 4 grams of soluble fibre per cup. 10. Legumes Beans, peas, and lentils are good options to ease your hunger without adding calories to your body. As these legumes are good sources of protein and fibre along with the low energy density, these make a good option of foods that you can consume without the worry of gaining too much weight [15]. 11. Citrus Fruits Grapefruit and oranges, in comparison to other citrus fruits, are a bit more weight-loss friendly. High in fibre and water, eating these fruits can help you feel full and consume fewer calories [16]. 12. Popcorn While you may think that is a 'snack food,' popcorn is a whole grain that is high in fibre and volume [17]. In addition to making you feel full, popcorn is relatively low in calories. Note: Commercially prepared or microwave popcorn can be too high in calories. Air-popped popcorn is the best option not to gain weight. 13. Fish Fishes that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids may increase satiety in overweight or obese people [18]. As they have a high protein content, fatty fishes can be filling and limit excessive calorie-consumption. Studies point out that fish may also be more filling than other types of protein, such as chicken and beef [19]. Some of the other foods you can eat without worrying about your weight are as follows [20]: Lean meats (high in protein and filling)

Cottage cheese (low in calories and high in protein)

Broth-based soups (low in calories than cream-based soups)

Kale (rich in fibre and low in starch) On A Final Note… Having a healthy diet is highly essential if you want to burn the extra calories and fat. If you think that skipping food is the easiest way to reduce weight, you are completely WRONG. Practising portion control and eating healthy foods can help promote your overall health.