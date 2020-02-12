8 Sour Foods For Weight Loss

1. Lemon Packed with antioxidants and other several nutrients, lemon is one amongst the most beneficial fruit that helps promote weight loss. Lemon water can promote fullness, boost metabolism and increase weight loss [1]. Drinking lemon juice early morning on an empty stomach can help with weight loss.

2. Orange Oranges have zero fat and are a rich source of antioxidants, which makes them one of the best weight-loss friendly fruits [2]. Oranges provide only 47 calories per 100 grams and are termed as a negative calorie fruit as it contains fewer calories than what your body requires [3]. This property of oranges plays a major role in promoting weight loss as the fruit when consumed burns more than what you eat.

3. Tamarind This tangy and sour fruit contains polyphenols that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help prevent certain diseases [4]. High in vitamin C, this sour food aids in weight loss if consumed once in a week. Add tamarind to curries to help cut the fat [5]. Studies show that tamarinds contain hydroxycitric acid (HCA) which is connected to weight loss as it inhibits an enzyme in the body which helps store fat [6].

4. Yoghurt Fat-free yoghurt is high in protein, calcium, vitamins and probiotics, which are essential for your overall health [7]. Studies have reported that fat-free yoghurt a day can help you lose fat in the stomach area [8]. Note: If you are too hungry, avoid eating yoghurt as it can cause bloating.

5. Tomato Although it may sound surprising, tomatoes can help you lose weight by getting rid of the unwanted fat content in the body [9]. Tomatoes can reverse leptin resistance, a type of protein which helps to regulate metabolic rate and appetite and plays a central role in shedding that extra pound [10].

6. Raw Mango Green mangoes are one of the best foods that help promote healthy weight loss. This fruit can help you lose weight naturally. Eating raw mangoes can help promote weight loss as the fruit help improve your metabolism and digestion, thereby promoting healthy weight loss [11].

7. Pineapple Pineapple contains a high amount of bromelain acid which burns the fat as soon as the fruit gets digested after consumption [12]. Apart from that, the fruit has a good fibre content which can help control your blood sugar level and help you eat less because it keeps you feeling full [13].

8. Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Amla is very ideal for weight loss due to the hypolipidaemic property [14]. Eating amla can help balance and improve metabolism, reduce obesity and promote weight loss in obese individuals [15]. Apart from the aforementioned, fermented vegetables are also a good option for weight loss. This sour food burns calories in a quickly due to the presence of acids.