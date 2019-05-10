From Immunity Boosting To Weight Loss, Here Are 10 Health Benefits Of Feijoa (Pineapple Guava) Nutrition oi-Amritha K

We have all eaten pineapple and guava and have known it for ages but, have you heard of pineapple guava? No, it is not a hybrid of the fruits pineapple and guava. Fruit of the Acca sellowiana plant, feijoa is also called as 'pineapple guava' or 'guavasteen'. Known by various names all around the world, the fruit is green and ellipsoid-shaped and has the size of a plum [1] .

The unique flavour, along with the plethora of health benefits it possess makes the fruit a new favourite in the health scenario. Due to the fruit's exceptional flavour, it is used as an ingredient in smoothies, chutneys, cocktails, jams, desserts, jellies and fruit dishes. Its sweet-tangy-bitter flavour is the reason why the fruit has been widely compared with that of guava and pineapple [2] .

From aiding in your journey towards weight loss to improving your immune system, feijoa can help relieve gastrointestinal distress and low blood sugar levels.

Nutritional Value Of Feijoa

100 grams of pineapple guava contains 0.71 g protein, 0.42 g total lipid fat, and 0.14mg iron.

The remaining nutrients in the fruit are as follows [3] :

15.21 g carbohydrates

6.4 g total dietary fibre

8.2 g sugar

83.28 g water

17 mg calcium

9 mg magnesium

19 mg phosphorus

172 mg potassium

3 mg sodium

Health Benefits Of Feijoa

From decreasing your blood pressure to improving your digestion, here are the list of benefits offered by pineapple guava fruit [4] , [5] , [6] , [7] .

1. Improves digestion

The high level of dietary fibre in the fruit makes it beneficial in optimising your digestion because, it help stimulate the peristaltic motion and improve your nutrient uptake. This results in relieving the symptoms of indigestion, constipation, bloating and cramping.

2. Boosts immunity

Packed with various minerals and vitamins, pineapple guava will boost your immune system. Regular consumption of the fruit help stimulate the production of white blood cells which acts as the defence system of your body. The antioxidant property of the fruit benefits you by removing the free radicals, that can adversely affect your health.

Reduces cholesterol

Feijoa is rich in dietary fibre, which plays various roles in improving your health. Consuming the fruit on a regular basis can help reduce the bad cholesterol that can increase your risk of heart disease. The fibre pushes out the cholesterol stuck in the arteries and blood vessels, reducing the risk of heart attacks, strokes and blood clots.

4. Manages blood pressure

As pineapple guava is rich in potassium, it is extremely beneficial for individuals suffering from high blood pressure, and therefore is prone to the development of cardiovascular disease, atherosclerosis, and stroke. Acting as a vasodilator, the potassium content in feijoa help reduce the stress in your arteries and blood vessels.

5. Boosts metabolism

The presence of B-vitamins can be accorded to this particular benefit. It help improve the overall functioning of your body by synthesising the proteins and red blood cells, stimulating nervous system function, managing hormone production and generating energy within the cells [8] .

6. Improves focus, concentration, and memory

Packed with antioxidants, consuming pineapple guava can help increase your memory, retention, focus and reduces the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. It help in neutralising the radicals located in the neural pathways before it causes the accumulation of plaque.

7. Improves bone strength

Packed with manganese, copper, iron, calcium, and potassium, consuming pineapple guava can help improve your bone's mineral density and help prevent the onset of osteoporosis [9] .

8. Controls diabetes

Feijoa help in regulating your blood sugar levels due to its low calories content and low carbohydrates. It help regulate the production as well as release of insulin in a healthy manner.

9. Improves blood circulation

Even though the iron content in the fruit is low, it is still efficient in helping in the production of red blood cells and blood circulation. Along with that, the presence of vitamin B help stimulate your blood flow thereby increasing the levels of oxygen to an optimum level [10] .

10. Aids weight loss

The dietary fibre content and nutrients present in pineapple guava, in combination with the low carbohydrates help you reduce that extra weight. By providing your body with the proper amount of carbohydrates, the reduction of weight will only be in a healthy manner [11] .

Healthy Recipes Of Feijoa

1. Feijoa, pear and spinach smoothie

2-3 feijoa, flesh only

1 pear

1 banana

1 handful of spinach

2 tbsp cashew nuts

2 tbsp chia seeds

½ tsp cinnamon

1 cup of liquid (either water, milk or coconut water)

1 cup of ice

Directions

Blend the feijoas, pear, banana, cashew nuts, chia seeds, cinnamon and ice cubes together.

Add water, milk or coconut water and blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and enjoy.

2. Feijoa salsa with coriander

Ingredients

3 feijoas

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Directions

Chop the feijoas and onion into small pieces.

Mix together with the sugar and pepper.

Add a tablespoon of chopped fresh coriander and mix well.

