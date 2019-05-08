Did You Know These Amazing Health Benefits Of Endive? Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Scientifically termed as Cichorium endivia, endive belongs to the genus Cichorium consisting of several leafy vegetables. Endive is not to be confused with chicory, something a lot of people tend to be. Endive is something you can always see being added into salads or sautéed along with other vegetables. Spherical and wide, the smooth leafy vegetable possesses various health benefits that will persuade you into getting some for yourself [1] .

From detoxifying the liver, promoting a healthy pregnancy and improving your skin health, the leafy vegetable is a must have for anyone wishing to eat healthily. Being low in calories is another advantage of the lettuce-like vegetable, which in turn owes to its increasing popularity and demand [2] . Also known as Belgian endive, the leafy vegetable can be consumed raw as well.

Scroll down to know more about the healthy endive and the ways through which it can be incorporated into your diet.

Nutritional Value Of Endive

100 grams of the leafy vegetable has 17 calories of energy, 0.2 g fat, 0.08 mg thiamine, 0.075 mg riboflavin, 0.4 mg niacin, 0.9 mg pantothenic acid, 0.44 mg vitamin E, 0.83 mg iron, 0.42 mg manganese and 0.79 mg zinc.

The remaining nutrients in endive are as follows [3] :

3.35 g carbohydrates

3.1 g dietary fibre

1.25 g protein

108 mcg vitamin A equi.

1300 mcg beta-Carotene

142 mcg folate

6.5 mg vitamin C

231 mcg vitamin K

52 mg of calcium

15 mg magnesium

28 mg phosphorus

314 mg potassium

Health Benefits Of Endive

A common ingredient in nutritional dishes, endive offers various advantages to your body. Read on to know the ways through which this leafy vegetable can help improve your body [4] , [5] , [6] , [7] .

1. Ensures a healthy pregnancy

The rich content of folic acid in endive makes it beneficial for the consumption of expecting mothers. Folic acid help promote the healthy development of the foetus, preventing the onset of any congenital diseases as well.

Note: Seek medical advice before incorporating endive to your daily diet.

2. Boosts eye health

The essential nutrients in endive help improve your vision. It is beneficial for elderly individuals as it can prevent the onset of glaucoma, cataracts, or macular degeneration. It also helps fight off the factors that can negatively affect your eye health.

3. Improves digestion

Endives are rich in dietary fibre, which help treat various gastric issues. The laxative property of the leafy vegetable prevents the risk of indigestion and constipation as well. Regular consumption of endives can help improve your appetite.

4. Manages blood pressure

The potassium content in endives helps neutralise the effects of natrium in your body, thereby lowering your blood pressure to a proper level. Individuals suffering from hypertension can benefit from the consumption of leafy vegetable.

5. Detoxes liver

The nutrients present in endives help stimulate the functioning of your gallbladder, which is responsible for the secretion of bile. Incorporating the leafy vegetable into your daily diet can help detox your liver, as the proper secretion of bile promotes the removal of toxins from your liver. This, in turn, aid in bettering the functioning of your liver.

6. Improves oral health

Regular consumption of endive can help ensure oral and dental hygiene, due to its anti-bacterial properties. It helps destroy the bacteria present in your mouth which can cause mouth sores [8] .

7. Treats asthma

One of the other major benefits of endive is that it helps treat acute respiratory conditions. The anti-inflammatory properties of the leafy vegetable manage asthma attacks and provide relief. The best way to enjoy this benefit is by drinking endive juice.

8. Manages psychological health

The antioxidants and minerals present in endive are known to be beneficial in maintaining one's psychological health. That is, the nutrients help strengthen brain cells and tissues thereby preventing the attack of free radicals [9] . The potassium, folic acid, and pantothenic acid in endive can protect your brain health and prevent the onset of chronic disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia etc.

9. Prevents gallstone disease

One of the major benefits of endive is that it helps prevent the onset of gallstone disease. The enzymes and acids present in the leafy vegetable improve the functioning of the gallbladder and remove toxins from your system.

10. Treats anorexia

Endive is widely known for its role in overcoming this psychological disorder. By preventing the inherent need to reduce food consumption, endive helps the individual by promoting appetite. Due to the low-calorie amount, the individual is less likely to avoid it [10] .

11. Prevents cancer

The antioxidants, minerals and anti-inflammatory components in endive help prevent the free radical cells from attacking your system. It destroys the free radical cells and has been asserted as being beneficial in preventing prostate, colon, lung and oral cancer [11] .

Apart from all these health benefits, endive is also asserted to help prevent stroke, reduce the cholesterol levels, maintain a healthy heart, prevent scoliosis and improve skin quality [12] .

Healthy Endive Recipes

1. Shaved endive and brussels sprout citrus salad

Ingredients [13]

2 endives

1 small shallot

1 red grapefruit

1 large orange

¼ cup sliced almonds

2 ounces feta cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon of sea salt

Directions

Shred the endives and garlic.

Cut the peel from the outside of the grapefruit and orange.

Remove the membrane from the outside of each slice and cut into small parts.

Add the fruit to the shredded endive mixture along with the almonds and cheese.

Shake together the olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and salt in a jar.

Pour the mixture over the salad and toss until combined.

2. Braised endive

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 endives, halved

1 tablespoon mustard seed

½ cup low-sodium chicken broth

3 tablespoons dry white wine

salt and black pepper

Directions

Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the endive and mustard seeds.

Cook until it becomes golden brown.

Add the chicken broth and wine.

Cook, covered, over low heat until the endive becomes tender.

Sprinkle the salt and pepper.

View Article References [1] Ryder, E. J. (1999).Lettuce, endive and chicory. Cab International. [2] DuPont, M. S., Mondin, Z., Williamson, G., & Price, K. R. (2000). Effect of variety, processing, and storage on the flavonoid glycoside content and composition of lettuce and endive.Journal of agricultural and food chemistry,48(9), 3957-3964. [3] Bennik, M. H., Peppelenbos, H. W., Nguyen-the, C., Carlin, F., Smid, E. J., & Gorris, L. G. (1996). Microbiology of minimally processed, modified-atmosphere packaged chicory endive.Postharvest Biology and Technology,9(2), 209-221. [4] Thompson, M. D., & Thompson, H. J. (2010). Botanical diversity in vegetable and fruit intake: Potential health benefits. InBioactive Foods in Promoting Health(pp. 1-17). Academic Press. [5] Hord, N. G., Tang, Y., & Bryan, N. S. (2009). Food sources of nitrates and nitrites: the physiologic context for potential health benefits.The American journal of clinical nutrition,90(1), 1-10. [6] Van Duyn, M. A. S., & Pivonka, E. (2000). Overview of the health benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption for the dietetics professional: selected literature.Journal of the American Dietetic Association,100(12), 1511-1521. [7] Bunning, M., & Kendall, P. (2012). Salad greens, health benefits and safe handling.Food and nutrition series. Health; no. 9.373. [8] Liu, R. H. (2002). Health benefits of dietary flavonoids: Flavonols and flavones.New York Fruit Quarterly,10(3), 21-24. [9] Santamaria, P., & Elia, A. (1997). Producing nitrate-free endive heads: effect of nitrogen form on growth, yield, and ion composition of endive.Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science,122(1), 140-145. [10] Dutta, D., Chaudhuri, U. R., & Chakraborty, R. (2005). Structure, health benefits, antioxidant property and processing and storage of carotenoids.African Journal of Biotechnology,4(13). [11] Liu, R. H. (2002). Health benefits of dietary flavonoids: Flavonols and flavones.New York Fruit Quarterly,10(3), 21-24. [12] Tasca, A. L., Nessi, S., & Rigamonti, L. (2017). Environmental sustainability of agri-food supply chains: An LCA comparison between two alternative forms of production and distribution of endive in northern Italy.Journal of Cleaner Production,140, 725-741. [13] Hunt, L. (2013, Dec). Braised Endive [Blog post]. Retrieved from, https://www.realsimple.com/food-recipes/browse-all-recipes/braised-endive?crlt.pid=camp.DrnEyV0sCaeU