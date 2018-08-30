Adzuki Beans Nutrition and Benefits

Adzuki beans, which have other names like azuki, aduki and English red mung, belong to the Fabaceae or Leguminosae family. The word "azuki" means "small" in Japanese, and these beans measure around 5 mm and are red in colour. They originated from China and are also grown in Japan, India, Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines.

These legumes are nutty and sweet in taste and are used in sweet dishes. They are also consumed as pulses, in salad and soup. They are very nutritional and have many health benefits. Let's talk about the nutritional value of these legumes, what makes them better than the other legumes and their numerous health benefits.

Nutritional Value Of Adzuki Beans:

Adzuki beans have many health benefits and according to the health experts, 20 g of this beans should be consumed by women and 30 g by men per day.

Here's the nutritional value of 100 g of raw adzuki beans:

329 calories

Carbs 63 g

Fibre 13 g

Fats 0.5 g

Potassium 1.254 g

Sodium 5 mg

Proteins 20 g

Macronutrients are required by us in large amounts and this legume has them in abundance as it comprises of complex proteins, carbs, and fat.

What Makes Adzuki Beans Better Than Other Legumes?

The adzuki beans take lesser time to cook when compared to other legumes such as kidney beans.

Other legumes often lead to bloating or gas while adzuki beans do not cause it.

These beans are low on carbs and are very filling, these are brilliant for those working hard to maintain a healthy weight.

These tiny legumes are easy to digest and are very nutritional.

Health Benefits of Adzuki Beans

1. Boosts Kidney Health

Adzuki beans are a great source of fibre and they also contain antioxidants which aid in improving the functioning of your kidneys when consumed in the right amounts. This helps in curbing kidney inflammation, injuries as well as kidney failure. This amazing legume also helps in maintaining the bladder health.

2. Improves Metabolism & Aids Weight Management

Obesity is the root cause of various health issues like diabetes, heart ailments and strokes, breathing problems, etc. Adzuki beans help in treating obesity in a healthy way by reducing starch metabolism. The fibre content in them helps in controlling the blood sugar and keeps diabetes at bay and even help in weight management by keeping you fuller for longer.

3. Promotes Heart Health

These legumes contain antioxidants, potassium, vitamin B and folate which help in improving your cardiovascular health. Consumption of this legume helps in preventing the accumulation of LDL or bad cholesterol keeping heart ailments at bay. These components aid in reducing hypertension by relaxing the blood vessels.

4. Prevents Chronic Liver Diseases

These legumes aid in improving your liver health by preventing liver ailments like liver cancer, fibrosis, liver cirrhosis and inflammation. Consuming the adzuki beans reduces the absorption of cholesterol and triglycerides. Therefore the liver is less exposed to toxic residues making it free from chronic liver diseases.

5. Enhances Bone Health

Adzuki beans help in strengthening your bones and also increase muscle mass. Pre-menopausal women suffer from weak bones which often lead to osteoporosis. Eating adzuki beans helps in resorption of bone tissues and also keeps total degeneration and inflammation at bay.

6. Helps Build Muscle Mass

These beans are rich in proteins and are a good source of carbs which help in keeping you satiated. They also aid in building your muscle mass.

7. Promotes Women's Health And Pregnancy

The adzuki beans are amazing for women's health as they contain nutrients like iron, phosphorous and manganese which aid in managing the menstrual cycles in women and also aid in regulating the premenstrual symptoms (PMS). It also helps in keeping anaemia at bay providing iron.