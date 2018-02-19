11 Foods That Are High In Magnesium

2. Avocados

Avocado is rich in magnesium and is considered as one of the healthiest fruits. 1 medium-sized avocado contains 58 mg of magnesium, which is 15 percent of the daily value. Avocados also contain potassium, B vitamins and vitamin K.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa is one of the healthiest foods eaten for losing weight. It has many health benefits, including being rich in magnesium. 1 cup of cooked quinoa contains 118 mg of magnesium. Quinoa also contains fibre, which will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time.

4. Spinach

Leafy greens which include spinach is loaded with magnesium. 1 cup of cooked spinach contains 157 mg of magnesium, which is 39 percent of the daily recommended value. Not only spinach, but kale, mustard greens and turnip greens also contain significant amounts of magnesium.

5. Almonds

Almonds are packed full of magnesium and are eaten as a healthy snack. 1 ounce of almonds contain 75 milligrams of magnesium, which is 19 percent of the daily value. Almonds are also a good source of fibre and monounsaturated fat.

6. Black Beans

Among all the beans, black beans are high in significant amounts of magnesium. ½ cup of black beans contain 60 milligrams of magnesium, which is 15 percent of the daily recommended value. You can have black beans by making a black bean dip or you can add them in your soups.

7. Banana

Bananas are loaded with all kinds of important minerals like magnesium, potassium and manganese. 1 medium-sized banana contains 32 milligrams of magnesium, which is 8 percent of the daily recommended value. Bananas lower blood pressure and the risk of heart diseases.

8. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium and are incredibly healthy too. 1/8 cup of dried pumpkin seeds contain 92 milligrams of magnesium, which is 23 percent of the daily recommended value. The pumpkin seeds are also rich in monounsaturated fats, iron, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids.

9. Whole Wheat Grains

All the whole grains like wheat, oats, barley, buckwheat and quinoa are excellent sources of magnesium. A cup of whole wheat flour contains 160 mg of magnesium; buckwheat contains 65 mg of magnesium, which is 16 percent of the daily recommended value.

10. Yogurt

Yogurt is an excellent source of magnesium and calcium. 1 cup of yogurt contains 46.5 milligrams of magnesium which is 12 percent of the daily value. Yogurt benefits the body in many ways from maintaining a healthy gut bacteria to strengthening the muscles and bones.

11. Fatty Fish

Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel are high in magnesium, potassium, selenium, B vitamins and various other important nutrients. 178 grams of salmon contains 53 milligrams of magnesium, which is 13 percent of the daily recommended value.