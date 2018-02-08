10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Did you know olive oil was first discovered by the Mediterranean people who first recognised the actual worth of the olive plant? The olive plant is used in a myriad of purposes, from medicine to cooking, and it has many benefits.

Olives obtained from the olive plant is crushed and the fresh juice is extracted. This fresh, unrefined juice is extra virgin olive oil.

Extra virgin olive oil is one of the best cooking oils that you should use for your health. Because the way the olive oil is made, the actual flavour of the olives is retained and has a low level of oleic acid than the other varieties of olive oil.

Extra virgin olive oil has a higher concentration of minerals and vitamins that are naturally found in olives. It does not go through processing and does not contain any additives. This extra virgin olive oil is much better compared to the regular olive oil, as it contains B vitamins and it is absolutely pure.

Read on to know more about the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.

1. Aids Weight Loss

Extra virgin olive oil is one of the best olive oils that can help you lose the stubborn fat. Extra virgin olive oil has a satiating power which comes from the fatty acids present in the oil that make you lose weight. It has zero calories which will deliver longer lasting weight loss results.

2. Prevents Diabetes Using extra virgin olive oil in cooking will help prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. The extra virgin olive oil regulates and balances the insulin levels without causing a spike in the blood sugar level. Diabetes patients can consume extra virgin olive oil, as it contains monounsaturated fats. 3. Promotes Brain Health Extra virgin olive oil contains small amounts of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health. Consuming extra virgin olive oil will decrease the risk of Alzheimer's disease and protect the brain tissue against toxic substances. 4. Rich In Antioxidants Extra virgin olive oil contains powerful antioxidants like polyphenols that reduce the oxidative stress in the body. Extra virgin olive oil also strengthens the immune system, making your body resistant to inflammations and infections. 5. Good For Your Heart Extra virgin olive oil contains monounsaturated fats and when consumed in small amounts, it will reduce the risk of heart diseases. It has anti-inflammatory properties that decrease the bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the body. 6. Healthy Fats Extra virgin olive oil has a high concentration of monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats, which are good fats that are required by the body. Other oils contain saturated fats that are very unhealthy for you. 7. Relieves Pain Extra virgin olive oil contains anti-inflammatory agents that can help reduce inflammation in the body caused by the pain. Inflammation can cause various chronic diseases and consuming extra virgin olive oil will help reduce pain in the body. 8. Good For Sex Life If you are having problems in your sex life, extra virgin olive oil can come to the rescue. This oil can improve your sex life by improving blood circulation in various parts of the body, including the erogenous zones. 9. Helps During Pregnancy Extra virgin olive oil has the power to promote good health for pregnant mothers. Pregnant women who consume extra virgin olive oil will largely improve their child's psychomotor reflexes and physical development. 10. Prevents Skin Cancer Extra virgin olive oil can prevent dangerous forms of cancer, one of which is skin cancer. Malignant melanoma is a form of skin cancer that happens when the pigment-producing cells that give colour to the skin become cancerous and it can occur anywhere in the body. So, choose the best-quality extra virgin olive oil for providing you with loads of nutrition and benefits.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ:Top Foods Rich In Calcium That Aren't Dairy