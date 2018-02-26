10 Mind-blowing Health Benefits Of Raspberries

2. Prevents Macular Degeneration

Eating raspberries can prevent macular degeneration, an age-related condition that affects your eyes. This condition can damage the retina and can occur in both dry and wet forms. To prevent this, you can eat raspberries with yogurt, you can have it as a fruit salad or add it in your smoothies.

3. Helps Fight Cancer

Raspberries help in fighting against cancer because they are rich in ellagic acid, which has the ability to prevent cancers. It acts as an antioxidant that stops the production of certain cancerous cells which include breast cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, bladder and oesophagus cancers.

4. Maintains Heart Health

Raspberries are rich in fibre and they are considered great for the heart. The berries contain 0.2 milligrams of anthocyanins and eating them daily will reduce the risk of heart diseases. Anthocyanins play a very important role in lowering oxidative damage and inflammation.

5. Improves Fertility

The vitamin C and magnesium content in raspberries might improve fertility in both women and men. Also, the high level of antioxidants in raspberries will protect the embryo post conception, thereby reducing the risk of a miscarriage and protecting the sperm health.

6. Immunity Booster

Raspberries are immune-boosting foods that contain vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and wards away illnesses and infections. It also contains antioxidants like phenols and anthocyanins that will keep your body healthy and prevent you from falling sick more often.

7. Treats Diabetes

The phytonutrients in raspberries work along with certain inactive hormones in the body to improve blood sugar balance and improve insulin balance. This helps in preventing diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes should eat raspberries more often.

8. Boosts Memory

Raspberries are rich in phytonutrients that has been shown to enhance and maintain a good brain functioning. Also, raspberries have polyphenols that are known to improve age-related cognitive problems. Boost up your memory by eating a bowl of raspberries a day!

9. Improves Digestion

Raspberries are packed with fibre and consuming a high amount of fibre improves digestion. It helps in the proper bowel movements and thus prevents indigestion. The leaves of the raspberries are also beneficial for treating gastrointestinal tract ailments.

10. Alleviates Arthritis

The polyphenols in raspberries are good for arthritis. Consuming raspberries daily will help to maintain joint health and treat inflammation. It also inhibits the bone resorption - a condition where calcium is transported from the bone tissue to the blood.