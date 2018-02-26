10 Mind-blowing Health Benefits Of Raspberries

Raspberries, the vibrant red-coloured fruits, are exquisite and have a juicy taste, which makes it one of the most consumed fruits on the planet.
The berries easily melt in your mouth due to their soft and sweet texture. They are found in a variety of colours, including pink, purple, black, yellow, orange and white. We bet, you didn't know this!
Raspberries are full of fibre with 20 percent of the berry's total weight. Raspberries also contain significant amounts of polyphenolic antioxidants like anthocyanin pigments that are good for the overall health.
It contains a wide source of vitamins and minerals that help in lowering the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and can even enhance fertility.
Let us have a look at the health benefits of raspberries.
1. Weight Loss
Raspberries are loaded with dietary fibre and this slows down the digestive process, making you feel fuller for a longer period of time. Manganese present in raspberries increases your metabolic rate and thereby helps burn fat. Start including raspberries in your diet if you want to lose weight faster.
2. Prevents Macular Degeneration
Eating raspberries can prevent macular degeneration, an age-related condition that affects your eyes. This condition can damage the retina and can occur in both dry and wet forms. To prevent this, you can eat raspberries with yogurt, you can have it as a fruit salad or add it in your smoothies.
3. Helps Fight Cancer
Raspberries help in fighting against cancer because they are rich in ellagic acid, which has the ability to prevent cancers. It acts as an antioxidant that stops the production of certain cancerous cells which include breast cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, bladder and oesophagus cancers.
4. Maintains Heart Health
Raspberries are rich in fibre and they are considered great for the heart. The berries contain 0.2 milligrams of anthocyanins and eating them daily will reduce the risk of heart diseases. Anthocyanins play a very important role in lowering oxidative damage and inflammation.
5. Improves Fertility
The vitamin C and magnesium content in raspberries might improve fertility in both women and men. Also, the high level of antioxidants in raspberries will protect the embryo post conception, thereby reducing the risk of a miscarriage and protecting the sperm health.
6. Immunity Booster
Raspberries are immune-boosting foods that contain vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and wards away illnesses and infections. It also contains antioxidants like phenols and anthocyanins that will keep your body healthy and prevent you from falling sick more often.
7. Treats Diabetes
The phytonutrients in raspberries work along with certain inactive hormones in the body to improve blood sugar balance and improve insulin balance. This helps in preventing diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes should eat raspberries more often.
8. Boosts Memory
Raspberries are rich in phytonutrients that has been shown to enhance and maintain a good brain functioning. Also, raspberries have polyphenols that are known to improve age-related cognitive problems. Boost up your memory by eating a bowl of raspberries a day!
9. Improves Digestion
Raspberries are packed with fibre and consuming a high amount of fibre improves digestion. It helps in the proper bowel movements and thus prevents indigestion. The leaves of the raspberries are also beneficial for treating gastrointestinal tract ailments.
10. Alleviates Arthritis
The polyphenols in raspberries are good for arthritis. Consuming raspberries daily will help to maintain joint health and treat inflammation. It also inhibits the bone resorption - a condition where calcium is transported from the bone tissue to the blood.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.
ALSO READ: Sridevi Dies Of Cardiac Arrest: 10 Causes Of Cardiac Arrest You Should Know
Related Articles
- 10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Apricots
- 10 Amazing Nutrition Facts About Pears
- 10 Health Benefits Of Drinking Cinnamon Water
- 8 Diet Tips That Don't Work
- 10 Health Benefits Of Cottage Cheese Or Paneer
- 11 Surprising Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit
- 12 Health Benefits Of Fennel Seeds
- Top 10 Weight Loss Myths You Should Know About
- 10 Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds You Didn't Know
- 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Soaked Almonds In The Morning
- 10 Ways Drinking More Water Can Help You Lose Weight
- 10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 10 Important Facts About Red Wine That Will Blow Your Mind
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.