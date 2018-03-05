10 Health Benefits Of Gelatin You Should Know

Gelatin is the most common ingredient used in desserts. You might have come across many cooking videos where they use gelatin and you might be wondering what that is, isn't it? So, to start with, gelatin is a clear and tasteless protein used to thicken food products.

Gelatin is obtained from animal protein derived from collagen. Collagen is a protein found in animals and humans, which is most abundant in skin, bones, ligaments and tendons.

Gelatin is flavourless and colourless and it dissolves in warm water easily. It transforms into a jelly-like structure when it cools. It is used in making cakes, jelly, gummy candies, etc.

Gelatin has many health benefits and in this article, we will be writing about its benefits.

Have a look at the health benefits of gelatin.

1. It Is Loaded With Protein

Gelatin consists of 98 to 99 percent of protein though it's not a complete protein, it doesn't contain all the essential amino acids. Gelatin also has small amounts of vitamins and minerals like folate, phosphorous, calcium and sodium.

2. Gelatin Improves Bone Health Research has shown that gelatin is used as a treatment for joint and bone problems such as osteoarthritis. It is the most common form of arthritis and it leads to pain and stiffness. Taking gelatin supplements significantly reduces pain and joint stiffness. 3. Improves The Brain Function Gelatin has high amounts of glycine, which has been linked to brain function. Studies have shown that taking gelatin will help to improve memory and attention. Also, it helps in improving mental disorders such as schizophrenia. 4. May Help In Weight Loss Gelatin has zero fat and is low in carbohydrates. Many noted studies have shown that having gelatin will help to reduce your appetite and will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. This helps in making you lose weight. 5. Improves Gut Health And Digestion Gelatin is beneficial for preventing intestinal damage and improves the lining of the digestive tract. This helps in preventing leaky gut syndrome. Also, gelatin can improve the body's ability to produce adequate gastric acid secretions needed for proper digestion. 6. Improves Sleep Quality People who have trouble falling asleep or can't get a good sleep at night can have gelatin before bedtime. Research has found that, gelatin improves daytime sleepiness, improves cognitive functions and sleep quality. 7. Lifts Up Your Mood The amino acid glycine present in gelatin acts as an antidepressant and an anti-anxiety medicine. This helps to boost your mood and provides mental clarity and calmness to the mind, thereby lowering stress and depression. 8. Maintains Heart Health Gelatin neutralizes chemical compounds that the body acquires from eating animal protein. This has been linked to heart health by decreasing cardiovascular diseases, stroke, heart attack and other heart-related diseases. 9. Prevents Type 2 Diabetes Gelatin has the powerful ability to prevent type 2 diabetes, where obesity is one of the major risk factors. Gelatin helps to control the blood sugar and maintains the insulin levels, thereby preventing type 2 diabetes. 10. Improves Skin Health Consuming gelatin will improve your overall skin appearance, thanks to its positive effects on skin health and cellular rejuvenation. It will renew the skin cells and will protect the skin from free radical damage.

