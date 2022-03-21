Just In
Health Conditions That Can Change One's Personality
Throughout your life, your personality can gradually change. Mood swings are a normal part of life. Nonetheless, unusual personality changes may be a sign of a medical or mental disorder.
Health conditions can affect your personality and cause you to act in ways that are out of character.
Health Conditions That Can Change One's Personality
1. Alzheimer's Disease
Your thinking, judgment, memory, and decision-making are affected by this illness. As a result, it can make you feel confused and alter your behaviour. Such as, a calm and pleasant person can turn mean. One of the most common forms of dementia, Alzheimer's Disease (AD), is a neurodegenerative disease. While the symptoms are often quite mild at the onset of the disease, they gradually progress to take on a more severe form, and only 1 in 4 people with Alzheimer's are diagnosed [1].
2. Dementia With Lewy Bodies
This is the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer's. Lewy bodies form in the brain areas that control memory, movement, and thinking, affecting you mentally and physically. People who have this health condition tend to become more passive, showing little emotion and losing interest in hobbies [2].
3. Huntington's Disease
Huntington's disease is a progressive brain disorder caused by a defective gene. As a result, changes occur in the central area of the brain, affecting movement, mood and thinking abilities [3].
One might have a hard time thinking clearly, getting frustrated to the point of physical aggression, or ignoring basic things like brushing their teeth.
...
4. Parkinson's Disease
This degenerative disorder can greatly impact a person's ability to move around or do basic things on his/her own. It occurs when the nerve cells in the brain are unable to produce a particular chemical known as dopamine. Moreover, this is a progressive disorder that will only worsen over time instead of getting better. It may cause things like obsessing over small details or sudden carelessness even at an early age. As time goes on, the person might seem absentminded or less social [4].
5. Thyroid Disease
Thyroid disorders occur when the thyroid gland either produces excess or fewer thyroid hormones called hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, respectively. When your thyroid doesn't function properly, the adverse effects are reflected in your health. If undiagnosed, the thyroid can lead to health problems such as weight gain, anxiety, forgetfulness, hair loss, muscle pain, sexual dysfunction, depression and infertility, among others [5].
6. Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects the body's brain and central nervous system. Eventually, multiple sclerosis can cause permanent damage to the nerve cells. It can cause problems ranging from bladder issues to the inability to walk. On the other hand, it can lead to a feeling of constant euphoria [6].
...
7. Brain Tumor
A brain tumour is the growth of abnormal cells in the brain. It can either be benign (noncancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Brain tumours can occur at any age; however, elderly patients tend to have a high risk of developing primary brain tumours. A tumour in the frontal lobe of your brain can affect the areas involved in personality, emotions, problem-solving, and memory [7].
8. Cancer
Tumours in the brain and spinal cord are not the only ones affecting personality. Having a cancerous one in your pituitary gland, which controls your hormone levels, will do the same. Cancer can also develop in mucus-producing cells and other fluid-producing cells, called adenocarcinomas. This can occur throughout your body, including the breasts, colon, lungs, and pancreas [8].
9. Stroke
Stroke is ranked as the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability worldwide. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain bursts and bleeds or when there is a reduction of blood supply to a part of your brain, which prevents the brain tissues from receiving oxygen. As a result, brain cells and tissues are damaged and begin to die within minutes. In addition, it can change someone's personality in some ways, such as losing patience more easily, having serious mood swings, or acting more impulsively than they usually do [9].
...
10. Traumatic Brain Injury
Personality changes may occur over time after a serious blow to the head. If the situation is more serious, one may seem like a different person, saying or doing things they would never have [10].
11. Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a complex mental condition that involves dramatic mood swings and uncontrollable behavioural changes. The disorder primarily affects the mood, thoughts and behaviours of a person [11].
12. Depression
Depression can impact your life in ways that can change you as a person, and never for the better. Unfortunately, people with depression may find it difficult to put into words the deliberating mental and physical pain they suffer, so they are left to figure it out on their own.Women often feel worthless, sad, and guilty, whereas men tend to feel tired, irritated, and angry [12].
...
13. Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic mental health condition characterised by several symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, disorganised speech or behaviour and impaired cognitive ability [13].
14. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
OCD makes one feel anxious and that they can't control their thoughts or urges. Frequently washing hands is one example. It may take an individual a long time to complete simple tasks, and they might develop have self-doubt. Criticism from others can exacerbate anxiety [14].
