Amenorrhoea: Tips & Advice From A Health Expert

Women sometimes suffer from the absence of periods, this condition is termed as amenorrhoea. It is of two types primary and secondary. If a girl doesn't attain puberty even after attaining 15 years of age, it is defined as primary amenorrhoea. When a woman doesn't get her periods for a span of 3 to 6 months while she is not pregnant, she is said to be suffering from secondary amenorrhoea. One should consult a doctor when suffering from either of these conditions to figure out the exact cause behind it and get it treated.

There can be various reasons behind this like not having a proper BMI, hormonal imbalance, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and so on.

Amenorrhoea is considered to be a serious health condition because it can affect the fertility of women adversely and lower or hinder their chances of conceiving and becoming pregnant.

Dr Mohita Goyal, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology from Motherhood Hospital in Pune, India spoke to Boldsky about the various aspects of this condition and gives us various tips and advice to deal with it.