Amenorrhoea: Tips & Advice From A Health Expert

Women sometimes suffer from the absence of periods, this condition is termed as amenorrhoea. It is of two types primary and secondary. If a girl doesn't attain puberty even after attaining 15 years of age, it is defined as primary amenorrhoea. When a woman doesn't get her periods for a span of 3 to 6 months while she is not pregnant, she is said to be suffering from secondary amenorrhoea. One should consult a doctor when suffering from either of these conditions to figure out the exact cause behind it and get it treated.
There can be various reasons behind this like not having a proper BMI, hormonal imbalance, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and so on.
Amenorrhoea is considered to be a serious health condition because it can affect the fertility of women adversely and lower or hinder their chances of conceiving and becoming pregnant.
Dr Mohita Goyal, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology from Motherhood Hospital in Pune, India spoke to Boldsky about the various aspects of this condition and gives us various tips and advice to deal with it.
Is amenorrhoea treatable? How?
- The treatment of this condition depends on the underlying cause behind it.
- In some cases, contraception pills or other hormone therapies can restart your menstrual cycles. Menstrual cycles are controlled by the hypothalamus - a brain structure and pituitary gland. Amenorrhoea is caused by thyroid or pituitary disorders, which may be treated with medications.
- If a tumour or structural blockage is causing the problem, surgery may be necessary.
- Some lifestyle factors such as too much exercise or excessive dieting can also cause amenorrhoea, so strive for balance in work, exercise and food.
Any tips for women who skip their periods in a row?
- Visit your doctor who may recommend some lab tests to find the underlying cause.
- A variety of blood tests, for example, pregnancy test, thyroid function test, ovary function test, prolactin test, testosterone levels may be required.
- In some cases, ultrasound, CT or MRI scans may be required to rule out any structural abnormalities of the uterus, ovaries, vagina or a pituitary tumour.
Can women dealing with this condition conceive?
- A woman can get pregnant naturally only if she is ovulating.
- If a woman has missed her periods for more than 3 months in a row, she should see a fertility doctor so that they can investigate the exact cause behind it and initiate the appropriate treatment.
- The treatment would depend on the causes of amenorrhoea, for example, hormone therapy in case of hormonal imbalance, avoid excessive exercise and change the lifestyle and in some cases surgical correction.
Any tips regarding diet and lifestyle to avoid or prevent this condition?
- Lifestyle modification has immense role in treating amenorrhoea in athletics, excessive stress, PCOS, thyroid disorders and anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa etc.
- Eat a healthy and balanced diet.
- Do light exercise and avoid stress by doing yoga, meditation or engage yourself in productive hobbies.