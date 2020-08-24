Experts Warn Certain Exercises May Increase COVID-19 Risk, What You Need To Know Before Going To Gym

Exercises That May Increase Your Risk Of COVID-19

When we say exercises that increase your risk of Covid-19 it does not mean that merely doing these exercises will do any harm to you or your immune system. It is all about where you do it and the level of precautions you take in the time of the pandemic.

While staying physically active could be the key to warding off COVID risk to an extent, health experts suggest that certain types of exercises are best to be avoided due to the fact that they can increase the risk of catching the coronavirus infection [2][3].

According to experts, these are the types of exercises one should refrain from High-intensity Exercises.

Exercises such as jump rope workout, abs interval workout, lower-body interval workout etc. can increase a person's risk of developing COVID-19. High-intensity workouts may overstrain your body and weaken the immune system [4]. These types of exercises can expose the body to more stress than usual, elevating the chances of one developing respiratory distress [5]. As high-intensity workouts require precision, your body is excessively stressed.

When your body is under physical exertion, as a result of the exercises, it produces certain hormones that could temporarily lower the body's immunity [6]. This poses an increased risk for immuno-compromised individuals. Researchers are still studying the physiological process as to why high-intensity exercises increase the risk of coronavirus infection.

The experts also added that one should refrain from doing excessive exercise, trying to get back all the time you lost in the lockdown. Working out for long hours could also be potentially bad for your immunity, suppressing it and increasing the risk for COVID-19 [7].