World Breastfeeding Week 2020: Breastfeeding Safely During COVID-19 Pandemic

Breastfeeding During COVID-19 Pandemic: Is It Safe?

Breast milk is the primary source of nutrition for babies and protects them against illness. When there is a disruption of breastfeeding, it can lead to a drop in milk supply, refusal by the infant to take the breast and a decrease in protective immune factors contained in breast milk [3].

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread globally, it is only natural for a mother or an expecting mother to be concerned about the safety of their baby. According to reports, evidence suggests that breastfeeding during the pandemic is completely safe [4].

Here are some of the major points from studies and reports that support the assertion that breastfeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic is safe.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) pointed out in a study that breast milk is considered to be an unlikely source of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and breastfeeding as the best choice for infant feeding [5].

Birthing parents who contracted the novel coronavirus are unlikely to transmit it to their newborn if proper precautions such as hand and breast washing, and wearing a surgical mask while feeding is followed [6].

Some experts suggest that breastfeeding with COVID-19 can provide the newborn with antibodies that are protective against the coronavirus [7][8].

Health experts stress the importance of breastfeeding your child, as skin-to-skin contact and early, exclusive breastfeeding helps your baby to thrive. And, till now, there have been no reports of transmission of active COVID-19 through breast milk and breastfeeding.

The Covid-19 virus spreads between people who are in close contact, mainly through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or while talking.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the infectious SARS-CoV-2 can pass from mother to baby through breast milk. The finding which states that breastfeeding is safe even when a mom has viral illnesses like influenza acts as a supportive argument here.