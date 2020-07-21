Just In
COVID-19: Six Types Of Coronavirus Disease And Its Symptoms, Study Reveals
Since its advent in December 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused 613,355 deaths, affecting over 14,859,535 people. All around the globe, scientists and health experts are ardently working towards providing a deeper understanding of the nature of the novel coronavirus, informing the public of its development, hence creating further awareness on the on-going issue.
A recent study by a group of British scientists, which analysed the data from a widely-used COVID-19 symptom-tracking app, found that there are six distinct types of the coronavirus disease, each characterised by the different set of symptoms [1].
What Are The Six Types Of COVID-19 And Its Symptoms?
According to the study, these are the different types of coronavirus infection [2].
Type 1: Flu-like with no fever. Symptoms: Headache, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, chest pain, no fever.
Type 2: Flu-like with fever. Symptoms: Headache, loss of smell, cough, sore throat, hoarseness, fever, loss of appetite.
Type 3: Gastrointestinal. Symptoms: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, sore throat, chest pain, no cough.
Type 4: Severe level one, fatigue. Symptoms: Headache, loss of smell, cough, fever, hoarseness, chest pain, fatigue.
Type 5: Severe level two, confusion. Symptoms: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain.
Type 6: Severe level three, abdominal and respiratory. Symptoms: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, abdominal pain.
What Does The Study Finding Mean?
Upon finding the varied ways the infection can attack the human system, the researchers pointed out that the six types also correlated with levels of severity of the infection and also with the likelihood of a patient needing help with breathing, such as oxygen or ventilator treatment [3].
The findings can help doctors assess the risk of the Covid-19 infection in affected people and likewise, treat the patient in priority. This can help improve the chances of survival of Covid-19 patients because early medical intervention can improve the symptoms and condition of the affected individual.
"If you can predict who these people are at Day Five, you have time to give them support and early interventions such as monitoring blood oxygen and sugar levels, and ensuring they are properly hydrated," said one of the researchers [4].
The researchers also added that Covid-19 patients with level 4,5 and 6 types were more likely to be admitted to hospital and more likely to need respiratory support.
How Did The COVID-19 App Help The Researchers?
The COVID Symptom Study app in the UK and U.S channelled the attention of the researchers when the data collected from the app revealed that people can experience a wide range of different effects [5].
Continuous cough, fever and loss of smell are usually highlighted as the three key symptoms of the coronavirus infection but the data gathered from around 1,600 users of the app showed otherwise, prompting the experts to look into the matter and reached the conclusion that the viral infection attacks people differently.
The news comes in amidst the reports that the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine early trial showed positive results and can help reduce disease and transmission. The vaccine, AZD1222 showed a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.
Human trials in India is set to start by August 2020.
On A Final Note…
The findings of this specific study are said to have major implications on treatment decisions during a potential second wave of coronavirus and could save the lives of thousands of people.
Stay Home. Stay Safe