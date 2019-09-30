World Vegetarian Day 2019: Best Vegetables For Losing Weight Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

Losing weight can be tough if you are only exercising and not following a healthy diet plan. For weight loss, both exercise and diet are equally important. Scientists have revealed that some foods have an impact on appetite, which can be beneficial for losing weight.

Foods such as leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, potatoes etc. are high in fibre and packed full of essential vitamins and minerals that may aid your body in improving metabolism and burn belly fat.

These veggies are loaded with fibre, which keeps your stomach full for a longer period. Here are some of the vegetables that you can incorporate in your diet for losing weight.

1. Potatoes

Most people believe that potatoes aid in weight gain, but that's not true. Eating white, boiled potatoes will give you a feeling of fullness and make you eat less. The best way to eat boiled potatoes is to cool them for a while after boiling, as it will help in forming high amounts of resistant starch. Resistant starch is a fibre-like substance that has been shown to help in weight loss [1] .

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower etc. are packed full of fibre and contain significant amounts of protein. Cruciferous veggies are a low energy density food as well, which makes them a perfect food for weight loss [2] .

3. Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, collards, kale, Swiss chard, etc. are high in fibre and low in calories and carbohydrates. They are also low energy density foods which will help you to lose weight while keeping you full [2] .

4. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are packed with essential vitamins and minerals and have fewer calories, which make them the perfect diet food. Researchers say that eating a diet rich in mushrooms keeps away hunger pangs.

A study showed that people who ate a diet rich in white button mushrooms felt fuller [3] .

5. Pumpkins

Pumpkin is a nutrient-dense food, which means that they low in calories and highly nutritious. They are also high in fibre and can help suppress your appetite. This makes it a perfect vegetable for weight loss. Include pumpkin soup, boiled pumpkin into your diet.

6. Asparagus

Asparagus is another vegetable that is also low in calories and packed with important vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Asparagus is a water-rich food and high in fibre which is linked to weight loss [4] . Asparagus can be eaten in the form of salads, stir-fries, omelettes, and pasta.

7. Carrots

Carrots are high in both soluble and insoluble fibre and low in calories, which makes them an ideal weight-loss-friendly food. Including raw carrots and boiled carrots into your diet will help you lose weight faster.

