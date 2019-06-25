Carrots: Nutritional Health Benefits, Risks & Recipes Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Since childhood, our parents have been telling us that carrots are good for our eyes, and they surely are. Carrots are one of the healthiest vegetables; they are a good source of plant compounds like beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, lycopene, lutein, anthocyanins, and polyacetylenes [1] .

Carrots are of different colours like red, yellow, purple, orange, and white. The orange-coloured carrots are sweet, crunchy and aromatic. Their bright orange colour comes from beta-carotene, an antioxidant that your body converts into vitamin A.

Types Of Carrots

1. Chantenay carrots

2. Imperator carrots

3. Nantes carrots

4. Danvers carrots

5. Baby carrots

6. Planet carrots

Nutritional Value Of Carrots

100 g of carrots contain 88.29 g water, 41 kcal energy and they also contain:

0.93 g protein

0.24 g fat

9.58 g carbohydrate

2.8 g fibre

4.74 g sugar

33 mg calcium

0.30 mg iron

12 mg magnesium

35 mg phosphorus

320 mg potassium

69 mg sodium

0.24 mg zinc

5.9 mg vitamin C

0.066 mg thiamin

0.058 mg riboflavin

0.983 mg niacin

0.138 mg vitamin B6

19 mcg folate

16706 IU vitamin A

0.66 mg vitamin E

13.2 mcg vitamin K

Health Benefits Of Carrots

1. Help in weight loss

Carrots are low in calories and fibre which when eaten as a part of your diet increases the feeling of fullness and decreases calorie intake in subsequent meals [2] . So, if you are planning to lose weight, add carrots into your meal.

2. Boost heart health

Carrots lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol, which reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. These veggies are a good source of fibre and antioxidants like carotenoids, vitamin C and polyphenol which contribute to heart health [3] .

3. Lower cancer risk

Carrots have the ability to lower the risk of various types of cancers like the lung, prostate, colon, and stomach cancers [4] . According to a study, the presence of carotenoids in carrots is known to protect against lung cancer and breast cancer [5] , [6] . Another study showed the link between carrot consumption and lower colon cancer risk [7] .

4. Reduce blood pressure

Carrots are an excellent source of potassium, which aids in relaxing the tension in the blood vessels and arteries, and increases blood circulation and lowers high blood pressure [8] . High blood pressure causes heart attack and stroke.

5. Can control diabetes

Carrots are packed full of phytochemicals and antioxidants which help in regulating blood sugar. According to Harvard Health, the glycemic index (GI) of carrots is 39, which is very low and causes a lower rise in blood glucose levels.

6. Maintain eyesight

Low vitamin A levels in the body increase the risk of night blindness. Consuming carrots is said to lower the risk of night blindness and age-related macular degeneration. [9] , [10] .

7. Strengthen the immune system

Carrots are a good source of vitamin C, a water-soluble antioxidant that helps in strengthening the immune system, thus preventing chronic diseases and reducing the severity of cold and flu. [11] .

8. Enhance skin and hair health

The high amount of vitamin A found in carrots contribute to skin health by encouraging healthy cell production that helps keep the skin firm and healthy. Vitamin A is also needed for hair growth and prevents hair breakage.

Potential Health Risks Of Carrots

Carrots are safe to consume, however, a study has shown that carrots can cause pollen-related allergic reactions, which can cause your mouth to itch and swell. [12] .

Carrot Recipes

Gajar ka halwa recipe

Carrot poriyal recipe

Carrot soup recipe

Carrot kheer recipe

Carrot manchurian recipe

Carrot pickle recipe

