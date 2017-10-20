Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe: How To Prepare Carrot Halwa Recipes oi-Sowmya Subramanian

Gajar ka halwa is a popular North Indian sweet that is prevalent across the country. Carrot halwa is commonly prepared during festivals, celebrations and parties as well. This halwa is prepared in many different ways in different parts of the country.

Carrot halwa is authentically made out of the red Delhi carrots; however, in this recipe, we have just used normal carrots. The carrots must be fresh and juicy. This makes the gajar ka halwa tastier.

Carrot halwa is prepared by cooking grated carrots in milk and adding condensed milk to make it sweet. This halwa is seasoned with cardamom powder for its essence and aroma and is also garnished with dry fruits. Gajar ka halwa can also be cooked without adding condensed milk; in which case, more milk and sugar are added to make it rich.

Gajar ka halwa is quick and simple to prepare at home. In most weddings, gajar ka halwa is paired with ice cream, making it a delicious dessert after a heavy meal. Carrot halwa melts in your mouth and tickles your taste buds with its sweetness and its rich flavours.

Here is a simple and quick recipe on how to make gajar ka halwa at home. So, continue reading the detailed step-by-step procedure having images. Also, watch the video recipe.

GAJAR KA HALWA VIDEO RECIPE

GAJAR KA HALWA RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE CARROT HALWA | CARROT HALWA RECIPE | HOMEMADE GAJAR KA HALWA RECIPE Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe | How To Prepare Carrot Halwa | Carrot Halwa Recipe | Homemade Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 2 Ingredients Carrots - 2 Ghee - 2 tbsp Milk - ½ litre Condensed milk - ¾th cup Cardamom powder - ¾th tsp Raisins - 8-10 Whole cashew nuts - 7-8 How to Prepare 1. Take the carrots and cut the top and bottom portions. 2. Peel the skin off. 3. Grate the carrots finely. 4. Add a tablespoon of ghee in a heated heavy-bottomed pan. 5. Add the grated carrots and sauté well for about a minute on high flame. 6. Pour the milk and stir well. 7. Allow it to cook for about 10-15 minutes by stirring occasionally, until the milk is completely reduced. 8. Add condensed milk and mix well. 9. Allow it to cook for about 5 minutes, until it thickens completely. 10. Add another tablespoon of ghee. 11. Add cardamom powder, raisins and cashew nuts. 12. Mix well and remove the pan from the stove. 13. Transfer into a bowl and serve either hot or cold. Instructions 1. The carrots must be grated finely. If it is too big, then the carrot might not cook properly.

2. A heavy-bottomed pan or a non-stick pan can be used for the halwa to be made quickly and for it to cook evenly.

3. If you do not have condensed milk, you can add more milk and sugar. This makes the sweet rich. Also, if you like it to be sweeter, you can add both condensed milk and sugar accordingly. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl

Calories - 185 cal

Fat - 5 g

Protein - 5 g

Carbohydrates - 32 g

Sugar - 27 g

Dietary fibre - 2 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE GAJAR KA HALWA

1. Take the carrots and cut the top and bottom portions.

2. Peel the skin off.

3. Grate the carrots finely.

4. Add a tablespoon of ghee in a heated heavy-bottomed pan.

5. Add the grated carrots and sauté well for about a minute on high flame.

6. Pour the milk and stir well.

7. Allow it to cook for about 10-15 minutes by stirring occasionally, until the milk is completely reduced.

8. Add condensed milk and mix well.

9. Allow it to cook for about 5 minutes, until it thickens completely.

10. Add another tablespoon of ghee.

11. Add cardamom powder, raisins and cashew nuts.

12. Mix well and remove the pan from the stove.

13. Transfer into a bowl and serve either hot or cold.

