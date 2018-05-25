Carrot Orange Juice Recipe | Weight Loss Juice Recipe | Healthy Juice Recipe

Carrot Orange Juice For Weight Loss | Boldsky

On a scorching hot day, it's always refreshing to opt for a fresh juice recipe which can soothe your mind and endow you with a number of nutrients at the same time. But what if a juice can do a little more than just soothe your mind?

Recently, studies have suggested that combining certain fruits and greens in your breakfast juice recipe can do a lot more than just hydrate your body. In fact, taking these juices regularly can strengthen your immunity system, keep your skin soft and supple and help you to lose weight faster than ever.

In today's article, we will share one such juice recipe, i.e., the carrot orange juice, which can give you healthy skin and hair and, at the same time, aid you to lose weight.

Carrot orange juice recipe has been renowned in the countries of the West and now we too can make this a part of our breakfast schedule to see the quick results and how its health benefits can help us get that healthy glow of youth.

So, how does it work?

So, how does this juice recipe work and why should you include it in your daily food routine? Carrot and orange juice, laced with ginger and lime zest, contains a number of valuable nutrients like Vitamins C, E, K along with potassium, magnesium and calcium and a high fibre count.

The high content of antioxidants in this juice recipe makes it an easy remedy for anti-ageing. Also, the presence of beta-carotene in carrot aids us in getting a betting eyesight and night vision with this juice recipe. When a juice can take care of your skin, hair and eyesight at the same time, why shouldn't we have it?

Weight-loss Factor

As this juice is high in fiber, it helps us to clear out the toxins out of the body along with the presence of antioxidants aiding us in detoxifying our body really quickly. Plus, the fiber keeps us full for a long time, so we do not overeat and get to our weight-loss faster.

So, let's get right into the carrot orange juice recipe and see how easily we can make this!

CARROT APPLE JUICE RECIPE| WEIGHT LOSS JUICE RECIPE| HEALTHY JUICE RECIPE| CARROT ORANGE JUICE STEP BY STEP| CARROT ORANGE JUICE VIDEO Carrot apple juice recipe| Weight loss juice recipe| Healthy juice recipe| Carrot orange juice step by step| Carrot orange juice video Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 4M Total Time 9 Mins Recipe By: Preethi Recipe Type: Beverages Serves: 1 Ingredients 1. Carrots - 2 2. Orange - 1 3. Lemon/lime - 1 tsp 4. Ginger - 1-2 inches (peeled) 5. Water - 1/4th cup How to Prepare 1. Wash the carrots and orange in water. 2. Peel the carrots and slice it into small circular cubes. Add it to the mixer. Separate each section of the orange into the mixer. 3. Pour 1/4th cup of water into the mixer. 4. Add 2-3 drops of lemon. Grind all to a smoothie. 5. Strain the juice from the smoothie using a thin cotton cloth or a strainer. Instructions 1. Using lime or lemon is completely optional. As the juice is already citric, you can skip it if you want., 2. In case you like thick smoothies than juices, feel free to have it without straining it. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 glass (250 ml)

Calories - 106 cal

Fat - 0.4g

Protein - 2.1g

Carbs - 24.5g

Fiber - 1.3g