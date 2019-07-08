Know The Fitness Habits Of Top Indian Entrepreneurs Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Being fit and healthy is no longer a luxury but a necessity. In recent times, we have witnessed a surge in the number of people opting the healthy way of living and giving up unhealthy habits such as binge eating, sedentary lifestyle and other related aspects. From the young crowd to the older adults, the hike in health conscious can be attributed to the rise in deaths caused by lifestyle diseases.

According to the WHO, one in four Indians is at risk of dying from lifestyle diseases. However, it is not conclusive that the issue is with no answer. Adopting a healthy lifestyle that is inclusive of proper exercises and fitness measures can help improve your overall health as well as your physique. Staying fit and trim hasn't hurt anyone!

So today, we will take a look into the various fitness measures adopted by several successful Indian CEOs and entrepreneurs.

From yoga to running or cross-fit training, these successful entrepreneurs are ardently invested in improving their health and maintaining a healthy way of living.

1. Siddharth Suchde - Founder & Director At LiveYourSport.com

An ex-international squash player, Siddharth Suchde gave up his professional career to start the sports venture LiveYourSport.com. The shift that has come across in life, from being an athlete to an entrepreneur, has indeed caused changes in his lifestyle and mainly, his fitness regime. However, Mr Suchde refuses to let the shift affect his fitness and health, as he chooses to stay in shape by signing up for squash tournaments. This help keep the successful entrepreneur in shape, as playing squash help tone your muscles and avoid the build-up of fat[1] .

2. Mukesh Bansal - Founder, Myntra

Founder of one of the most successful Indian fashion e-commerce company, Mr Mukesh Bansal is also the co-founder of the fitness start-up, which has become a symbol of fitness and health in India - CureFit. For him, fitness and health come from a combination of MMA, running, yoga and other varying fitness formats; and not the traditional bodybuilding methods as he believes in holistic fitness.

3. Shashank ND - Co-Founder, Practo

Running a health start-up, Mr Shashank is ardent on staying healthy and fit. He has adopted squash training and running as his means to not succumb to the busy lifestyle and schedules. The fitness regime of Shashank has helped him lose 27 kilos - a result of his sedentary lifestyle [2] .

4. Richa Kar - Founder, Zivame

One of the most successful women entrepreneurs and founder of the most popular online lingerie store, Ms Kar's success stories know no boundaries. Along with being a wonder woman in business, Kar has a mixed fitness regime that is encompassed of swimming, running and gym sessions, which has now extended to mixed martial arts (boxing and Muay Thai) and has been successful in keeping herself healthy and fit[3] .

5. Swati and Rohan Bhargava - Founders, CashKaro.com

Founders of the largest cashback website in India, the Bhargava's are one of the other examples of work-health balance. Swati depends on yoga, whereas Rohan takes up an hour and a half of intense workout at the gym for at least 4 times a week; which they both point out is the best way to maintain your health as well as improve one's concentration.

6. Shubhra Chadda, Co-Founder, Accessories Chain Chumbak

The co-founder of one of the most loved brands in India, Chaddha swears by yoga. Regular practice of yoga has helped her maintain emotional, physical and mental balance. The positive effects of yoga not only helps her to keep her mind healthy but also in aid in improving her overall health [4] .

