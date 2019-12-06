Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diet Revealed By Her Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

No one can compete with Kareena Kapoor Khan when it comes to fitness and beauty. She is one such Bollywood diva who never fails to impress us on the screen - be it acting, dancing, fashion or good looks. The sultry actress took the world by storm when she achieved a size zero figure for the film Tashan and then, she went on to amaze us by getting back into shape post-pregnancy.

And once again, she has stunned us with her new look in the song Chandigarh Mein from her current film Good Newwz. Kareena surely knows how to eat right and stay fit. She follows her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, a renowned nutritionist who has not only helped Kareena stay fit but also helped celebs like Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan to stay fit too.

Rujuta strongly believes that consuming local fresh foods is the way to good health. On her recent Instagram post, Rujuta shared a diet plan which Kareena followed a week before the shoot of the song.

She captioned it saying, "Shimmer like #kareenakapoor with this simple diet plan. Every time you watch her sizzle on screen, and if you have wondered khaati kya hai, here's what it is. The exact meal plan that she was on a week before the shoot of the song - Dila do ghar Chandigarh mein."

Have a look at the diet plan:

Meal 1 - Soaked black raisins with kesar (on rising)

Meal 2 - Paratha with chutney (breakfast)

Meal 3 - Nariyal pani with a pinch of sabja seeds (mid-meal)

Meal 4 - Dahi rice and papad (lunch)

Meal 5 - Walnut and cheese (mid-meal)

Meal 6 - Banana milkshake (evening meal)

Meal 7 - Khichdi and dahi or suran tikki & veg pulao (dinner)

Meal 8 - Milk or banana milkshake if needed (bedtime)

Rujuta further mentions that, "It's rather simple to stay in good shape if you take the sustainable route and actually eat local, seasonal and traditional (not just say it in words). And no, she wasn't gymming for 10 hrs a day. So rein in your imagination. This kind of a meal plan let's her train approx 4-5 hrs a week and gives her enough energy to work and run her home".