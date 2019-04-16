14 Amazing Health Benefits Of Trampoline Exercises Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

To the ones who thought trampolines are just for kids - you thought wrong! The love that you have for the fun-exercise equipment tend to dwindle with time. The major fact that everyone is missing is the fascinating health benefits associated with trampolines. Yes, jumping up and down can be advantageous to your body and mind, in so many different ways. Trampoline exercising or rebounding is regarded as being one of the most beneficial and effective forms of exercise for adults [1] .

This fun jumping activity provides a combination and fitness in the easiest form, which various other exercising styles lack. The repetitive bouncing motion of the trampolines is beneficial for people of any age and health. However, individuals who have been advised not to involve in any activity that involves bodily movements should not practice trampolining [2] [3] .

The simple up and down motion requires the movement of all your muscles, due to gravity, and stimulates the cells within your body. Among the plethora of benefits trampoline exercises provide, the most beneficial is for your lymphatic system. The low-impact exercise, unlike running or jogging, does not negatively impact your joints much[4] .

You do not need to get a massive trampoline to begin trampolining, as it is available in smaller sizes as well. However, read ahead to know about the fascinating health benefits offered by the simple exercise measures up front.

Health Benefits Of Trampoline Exercises

1. Improve lymphatic function

Trampoline exercises are highly recognised for the benefits it has for one's lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is a network of tissues and organs which help to get rid of toxins, waste and other unwanted materials from your body [5] . The exercise entirely depends on the conscious movement of our body as a form of pump, unlike the cardiovascular system in which the heart automatically pumps the blood. Therefore, jumping up and down in a trampoline help stimulate the functioning of the lymph nodes, with the valves opening and closing rhythmically and increasing the lymph flow. Trampoline exercises can improve the lymphatic function by fifteen times [6] .

2. Boost immune system

With the exercises improving the lymphatic function, it also helps improve the functioning of your immune system. The lymphatic system is crucial to the development of a strong immune system which will help your body against viruses, bacteria, diseases and infection[7] . Lymphocytes, the white blood cells in the lymph, protects your body against toxins and infections which is produced in the proper amount with the help of the improved functioning of your lymphatic system.

3. Improve bone health

One of the other major benefits offered by trampolining is that it can aid in strengthening your skeletal system and increase your bone mass. When you are jumping up and down in a trampoline, the G force experienced during the process strengthens the bones without causing any fractures or shin splints [8] . This in turn help strengthen your bone density and help prevent the onset of osteoporosis. The exercises also aid in strengthening your tendons, ligaments and joints - reducing the chance of arthritis as well[9] .

4. Aid weight loss

Trampoline exercises are 68 per cent efficient in losing weight than jogging. According to a study, it was revealed that an individual doing trampoline exercises for one hour have lost more weight than a person jogging for one hour. And also, the exercise method does not pose any unwanted strain on the joints. The process is a metabolic supporting exercise, that is, it allows comfortable breathing, with no stress. The exercises also help increase your muscle to fat ratio [10] .

5. Enhanced natural detoxification

As mentioned before, the exercises are extremely beneficial for your lymphatic system which in turn aids in the process of detoxification. With a better functioning lymphatic system, your body will be able to cleanse your system off of the toxins and chemicals present in your body [11] . As trampoline exercises require your body to move up and down (in vertical movements), pumping the lymph fluid will become easier - which in turn will help detoxify and cleanse your body.

6. Reduce cellulite

One of the most effective and proven methods, trampoline exercises are extremely beneficial in treating the dimpled, lumpy appearance of your skin. Cellulite develops in the event of fat deposits accumulating in the connective tissue beneath the skin [12] . Carrying out the exercises can help in stimulating the thyroid gland and thus get rid of the unwanted fat deposits (cellulite) from your system.

7. Strengthen cells

When the work out involves the movement of each and every muscle and cell in your body, it is bound to have a positive impact on your system. The trampoline exercises elevate the biochemical stimuli, thereby increasing the oxygen circulation in your body. This, in turn, contributes toward increased cell energy; giving more energy to your cells and strengthening it [13] .

8. Improve balance

A study conducted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine asserted that trampolining can help with balance and posture. The exercises are beneficial in preventing the onset of functional limitations due to ageing, therefore reducing the risk of falls. Likewise, the exercises stimulate the vestibule in the middle ear - naturally improving your balance[14] .

9. Increase mitochondrial production

Trampoline exercise methods require plenty of energy, which automatically contributes to the hike in the level of mitochondrial count in your cells. With your body producing an ample amount of mitochondria, your energy levels are also bound to go up [15] . Therefore it can be stated that with a boost in the level of the mitochondrial count, your overall energy will also be increased.

10. Improve cardiovascular system

Trampoline exercises are extremely beneficial for your heart health. The full movement of your body improves the functioning of the cardiovascular system, like that of the lymphatic system. The exercises help prevent the pooling of blood in the veins as well, thereby preventing the onset of cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and heart attacks [16] .

11. Prevent cancer

With almost all of the benefits pointing towards better lymphatic functioning, this benefit is also no different. As the lymphatic fluid circulation is carried out efficiently, the exercises can aid in destroying the cancerous cells from your body [17] . The lymphatic fluid collects the bacteria, damaged cells, and other toxins - as well as the cancerous cells and discards it through the detoxification process [18] .

12. Manage PMS symptoms

The detoxification property possessed by trampoline exercises aid in reducing fatigue and menstrual discomfort in women. By regulating your bodily functions, the exercise can help detoxify the excess hormones and toxins that can cause headache, stomach cramps and other related symptoms [19] .

13. Combat varicose veins

Trampoline exercises are regarded as being one of the most effective measures to get rid of varicose veins. As the exercise requires the movement of your whole body, it increases the circulation of blood flow thereby reducing the pressure on your veins. The exercise also helps in eliminating the inflammation and the pain as well [18] .

14. Improve gut health

Trampoline exercises are asserted to be beneficial for your digestive tract. The rhythmic up and down movements stimulate the contraction and relaxation of muscles in the digestive tract, enabling your body to process and absorb the nutrients. This is beneficial, especially in the case of individuals with compromised digestive systems. The exercises also help with the easy passing and release of waste, avoiding the chances of constipation [15] .

Sample Trampoline Workouts

You can do the following exercises for 10 to 20 minutes [20] .

1. Light bouncing

With your feet hip-distance apart, bounce lightly on the surface of the trampoline.

It is not necessary that your feet have to come off the surface.

Repeat 20-30 times.

2. Jog in place

Stand on the trampoline.

Swing your arms naturally at your sides.

Make sure your elbows are bent at a 90-degree angle (like how you would bend them while jogging)

Perform 30-45 times.

3. Sumo squat and reach

Place your feet wide on the trampoline (each foot is just inside the outer edges of the jumping surface), toes angled slightly outward.

Stand tall, shoulders back and your core engaged.

Squat down by pressing your hips back and bending your knees - keep your torso lifted and chest facing forward, and hold the position for 20 seconds.

Reach your hands down between your legs as you squat and touching the trampoline surface while your knees bend.

From this position, press through your heels and rise to standing.

While standing up, sweep your arms up over your head - pointing them toward the ceiling.

Repeat 3-4 times.

On An End Note......

It is extremely critical to keep an eye on children when they are on the trampoline. The holes and the coils between the trampolines can cause severe injuries by falling or by getting stuck. If you have any health problems or breathing difficulties - make sure you consult a doctor before incorporating the healthy trampoline exercises into your routine.

