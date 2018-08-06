How To Get Bigger Buttocks Naturally

Do you envy Jennifer Lopez's or maybe Beyonce's butt and wish you had butts like them? These singers underwent a great deal of hard work and perseverance, changed their eating habits to enhance the size or shape of their butt. So, if you want to get a bigger and toned butt, this article will tell you how to get a bigger butt naturally.

To get bigger butts, you have to work on both your hip fat and hip muscles. There are three types of hip muscles which are gluteus medius, gluteus minimus, and gluteus maximus. And toning these muscles will give your buttocks a toned and a firm look.

Also, depending on the fat that you have around your butt, you will either have to shed or gain fat.

The Perfect Guide To Get A Bigger Butt

Let's start with some foods that will help in building your muscles of the butt.

1. Proteins And Omega-3 Fatty Acids

There are several ways of adding protein into your diet like having skimmed milk and eggs for breakfast, meat or legumes and low-fat yogurt for lunch, soybeans or fish for dinner. These protein-rich foods will help in building muscles.

The gluteus muscles are covered with a layer of fat. So, to get a shaped and firm butt, you need to consume unsaturated fats (good fats). Excellent sources of unsaturated fats are oily fishes, avocado, nuts, fish oil, rice bran oil, seeds, sunflower oil, olive oil and peanut butter.

2. Carbohydrates

Complex carbohydrates like quinoa, sweet potatoes, brown rice, whole grains, oats, etc., will help you in maintaining a good musculature. From now on, swap your white bread and white rice with whole wheat and brown rice respectively.

3. Fruits And Vegetables

The vitamins and minerals that are present in fruits and vegetables are highly important for your body to function properly. These foods will provide your body with energy after your gruelling exercises.

Exercises For Bigger Buttocks

Apart from consuming healthy foods, exercises are also necessary to get bigger buttocks. The following exercises will work on your three muscles of the butt. But, remember, only focusing on food without exercises will make you gain weight and you will not be able to achieve the desired result.

1. Lunges

Stand up straight with your feet and hip wide apart.

Take a step forward, and slowly lower your body, while bending both your knees.

Remember to keep your back and upper body straight and repeat again with the other leg.

Perform this exercise for 10 reps.

2. Glute Bridges

This is a good exercise to warm up your buttock muscles.

First, lie on your back with your feet and hips wide apart.

Place the weights on your pelvic area and lift your pelvis off the floor and then bring it down.

Repeat this 10 to 20 times.

3. Kneeling Kickback Exercise

This exercise works on your gluteus maximus which is the largest muscle in your butt.

First, kneel on the floor and the knees and palms should support your body weight.

Push up your knee in parallel to your pelvis and kick back as high as you can.

Repeat with the other leg and do it for 10 times.

4. Single Leg Bridges

This exercise will help tone your hip muscles.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet touching the floor.

Keep one foot on the ground and raise the other one straight up.

Inhale and exhale while you are lifting up your glutei.

5. Plie Squat

Squat on your legs with your feet wide apart.

Bring your hands to the front to maintain the body's balance.

Squeeze your glutei and thighs further and slowly stand up.

6. Side Lunge

This exercise will tone both the inner thighs and muscles of the buttock.

Stand straight and place your legs apart.

Look straight and bend your left knee and sit.

Come back to the centre and repeat the same with your other leg.

Do this 10 times.

7. Aerobics

This is a simple exercise, you just need to step up and step down to your favourite music. Do this for 15-20 minutes.

8. Biking

Biking is another exercise to tone the muscles of your thighs, hips and calves. So, get on your bike and ride your way to get bigger butts.

9. Climbing the Stairs

This exercise will increase your buttocks, hips, speed up your heart muscles, and tone your thighs. Instead of taking the lift in your building or in your office, try climbing up the stairs.

Basic Tips To Follow

After each and every exercise that you do, your butt is in the repair mode and it's necessary that you opt for the right type and amount of foods.

You have to eat your food at regular intervals sufficiently.

Drink a lot of water as it will help to flush out the toxins from the body.

Do not exercise or eat food in excess as everything in excess can lead to serious health problems.

Sleep early and wake up early to start exercising.

