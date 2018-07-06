Here's The Science Behind Building A Better Six Pack

Everyone, of those those who lift, wants "six-pack abs". Although having those strong, ripped abdominal muscles is not a cakewalk, you can, however, find your inner six pack, or at least a strong and toned belly just by combining healthy eating and a solid fitness regime.

Building a sturdy six-pack abs takes much more than a set list of kick-ass abs exercises. Whoever has said that abs are primarily made in the kitchen, has actually said the rightest thing.

What most people do is they focus on thousands of crunches and ab workouts, whereas their priority should lie on overall fat loss, especially around the belly.

Once you've managed to be lean and can spot your six pack popping out, then it's time to add in some ab-specific workouts to further highlight the abdominal density and thickness.

Those perfect poster-worthy six packs can only be accomplished by leveraging the perfect blend of a properly guided diet and requisite exercises, both working in tandem.

And those who are still influenced by the different online plans proposing "unique methods on how to get a six pack" by using some supplement or fad, let us take you through the scientific perspective behind how a six pack is formed.

Decoding The Science Behind Six Packs:

Before you jump straight into getting a shredded six pack, it's of utmost importance to understand which factors determine your abs, from a scientific perspective.

1. Body Fat Levels: For most, the amount of overall body fat you have is too high to actually reveal your six pack. So, even if you a great set of abs, if your body fat is too high your six packs will always remain subsided.

2. Abdominal Muscle Mass: Once you've managed to shed enough fat, additional ab-workouts can surely improve ab definition and thickness.

3. Abdominal Structure And Genetics: Some people are simply born with lesser body fat around the abs and great ab genetics. These, coupled with basic exercises, give them a six pack worthy of a cover model.

4. Stubborn Fat Areas: Some people hold excess fat on the stomach, which implies that they need to follow a more strict diet to reduce stubborn fat around the belly/core.

Now since you know the determining factor behind your six packs, let us enlighten you on the principles that you need to incorporate in your training regime in order to bring your abs out of hiding.

The Scientific Secret To A Ripped Six-Packs Ab:

1. Clean Up Your Diet

2. Adopt An Intensity-rich Training Regime

3. Cardiovascular Is A Mandate

4. Master The Plank

5. Sign Up For A New Sport

1. Clean Up Your Diet: Like we said, abs aren't simply made in the gym-real work starts from the kitchen itself. You need to approach your diet with a discipline similar to your workouts.

Getting rid of processed "junk" and adding more vegetables, organic lean protein and healthy fats, such as olive oil, fish oils, and avocados to your diet is the starting point.

Our experts even recommend eating six small meals a day, in place of three more conventional ones. Note that before you commit to a new diet, do not hesitate to speak to your doctor/nutritionist to clearly know what will work best for you.

2. Adopt An Intensity-rich Training Regime: The smartest approach when you're in the gym is to train your entire body every other day. Doing so elevates your metabolism maximally all week long, even if you're working out only three days a week.

Do not neglect a single inch of your body, not even the legs, a body part that plenty of men either train rarely or simply ignore. Researchers from the Syracuse University found out that people burned more calories from a vigorous lower-body resistance session in comparison to sessions that involved upper body exercises.

You need to build your workout regime around complex, multijoint movements like squats, deadlifts, and so on.

3. Cardiovascular Is A Mandate: Simply reducing calories in your diet without adequate exercise might lead to initial weight loss, but it's a solid base of cardiovascular exercise that will help you maintain it for the long-term.

So, even if you're not in the gym, get out on long walks, a hike, a bike ride or a swim regularly. Some days, park the car and walk for most of your errands.

4. Master The Plank: The plank, including its many other variations, is one of the most important workouts you can do. The basic move may appear pretty easy, but the plank is key to making your core stiff. That's the skill you need to perform almost every exercise.

5. Sign Up For A New Sport: Why not earn your six pack while having fun, right? Let us tell you that one of the best ways to achieving that feat is by playing a sport that burns the fat and naturally engages the core.

Sports that naturally engage both your upper and lower body in robust, repetitive movements result in phenomenal six packs as a by-product of simply playing it.

Now, the key scientific principles behind sculpting that perfect six pack must be clear to you. The foremost step should be to assess your current body fat level, as that will help you know where you currently stand.

But that's merely the beginning. You constantly have to set realistic goals and maintain consistency. Also keep in mind that while working out on six packs you can never afford to lose focus on reducing body fat as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Share your feedback on the comments section below.