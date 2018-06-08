Does Cycling Help In The Reduction Of Belly Fat?

Looking down at their bellies, very few people would compliment their tummies if there are rolls of fat accumulated on them. I mean, one should be all in for accepting their bodies and being proud of themselves, if they are healthy. However, an unhealthy amount of fat on the belly or any part of the body for that matter should be reduced, immediately.

Let me tell you why. Belly fat is not just an extra padding below the skin; it includes visceral fat, also known as the bad kind of fat because it lies deep within one's abdomen and surrounds all our organs which increases the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer and so on.

Therefore, it is most important to get rid of belly fat as soon as possible and one of the most effective ways which we will be discussing in great detail is cycling.

Yes, cycling. Remember, as kids, we would take out our bicycles and ride them all day long as they were one of our only ways of getting around anywhere independently. Yes, those same bicycles are extremely beneficial in taking care of our health and preventing a multitude of diseases by diminishing belly fat.

Cycling is one of the simplest forms of exercise that exists nowadays and requires a moderate amount of energy to perform this easy physical activity that has numerous benefits.

It is not just a workout, it is also a form of transport as it helps one travel from one place to another. Some countries run purely on bicycles as it is not hazardous for the environment either.

Here's How Cycling Helps In Belly Fat Reduction

Spot Reduction is a proven myth, a fallacy in thinking that particular areas of the body can be targetted to reduce weight. Therefore, if you're looking at reducing belly fat, there are chances that other areas of our body which have fat will also be reduced.

What cycling does is, it increases our heart rate and to lose weight it is essential to get our heart rate up via exercise; that's how we know we're doing it right. However, cycling does not only increase your heart rate, it also burns a significant amount of calories. Cycling every day burns our calories greatly, reducing our body fat and therefore also the fat around our belly.

It is suggested that high-intensity training reduces abdominal fat and the visceral fat to a great extent. This should be followed once or twice in a week and is also referred to as interval training. There are many ways one can go about high intensity/ interval training. There is no fixed or particular way to do it.

However, one should keep in mind that high-intensity cycling should not be overdone. Going hard on your body all the time stresses the body out and leaves people chronically inflamed. This, in fact, might backfire and contribute to the body fat storage.

Therefore, as mentioned above, go hard and do interval cycle training once or twice a week and your belly fat/body fat should be good to go and start reducing.

There is also something known as polarised training, also known as the 80/20 rule where you spend 80% of the time, during your cycling workout doing low-intensity training and 20% of the time doing high-intensity training.

Therefore, in this way when it is time to go high intensity, one has the freshness, energy and the enthusiasm to go as hard as possible and maximise the benefits of this workout. To lose belly fat, this cycling workout is absolutely worth a try and extremely effective. It also paves way for a fitter and faster living.

Overall, yes, cycling does help in reducing belly fat.

However, just interval and polarised training will not lead to a decrease in the belly fat, especially the visceral fat. One needs to take care of what they eat while also cycling every day for at least one hour.

Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that one should cycle or do any sort of aerobic activity to reduce belly fat for around 150 minutes per day.

Also, if you have any injuries or diseases or any impairments, do consult with your doctor before starting intensity cycling workouts.