Avoid Adding Extra Calories By Eating Bigger Portions Of These 7 Foods

A healthy meal is the one which never restricts the portion you eat. To keep yourself from going back and snacking you need to eat larger portions that have lesser calories.

Here are 7 recipes of foods that can be eaten in large portions with less calories, which will aid weight loss.

1. Parmesan Tomato Soup: Soup is always a comfort food. And this one has cheese in it! Sometimes, your body is just craving some liquid and this is perfect to keep you full and has less calories. You can drink it to your heart's content.

Prep Time: 30 minutes.

Procedure: Take about 5-6 tomatoes, one diced onion and 4 cups of water in a pot and bring to boil. Add 1/4th teaspoon of crushed pepper, red chilly flakes, crushed garlic or garlic powder, and salt to taste. Turn the heat down a little and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. Once you get a smell of cooked tomatoes, add it to the blender and crush to make it thick. Make sure no chunks remain. Transfer back to the pot and add Parmesan. Let it cook for about 5-7 minutes and serve with fresh basil leaves.

2. Butternut Squash Fries: Everyone tells us that fried food is our enemy, but unfortunately, it is also a favourite for 85% of us. It's fried, it's unhealthy, it has salt, and it's basically HEAVEN! But here's another version that's less on calories and you can binge eat on it while watching your favourite movie.

Prep Time: 30 minutes.

Procedure: Peel a Butternut Squash and cut it into even fry shapes. Preheat the oven to 400 degree. Spray a baking tray with a little amount of olive oil to prevent sticking. Toss the fries in a little olive oil and add salt to taste. To make it more flavourful, you can add garlic powder. Spread it evenly on the tray and bake for 20 minutes. Voilà! Yummy, healthy fries are ready to be eaten.

3. Banana Muffins: Muffins that you buy from a bakery have not less than 450-500 calories. But the ones we are talking about here have just 50-60 calories per muffin. So, if you're one with a sweet tooth, then this is perfect for you.

Prep Time: 25 minutes.

Procedure: In a blender, mix 2 large ripe bananas, 3/4th cup of egg whites, 3/4th cup of wheat flour, 1/2 cup of yogurt, 1 teaspoon of baking soda and baking powder. You can add cinnamon powder if you like. Preheat the oven to 350. Spray the muffin tray with a little oil or non-stick spray and into each mold, pour about 1/4th cup of the blended mix. Bake it for about 12-14 minutes and the muffins are ready to eat!

4. Cauliflower Fried Rice: Just rice alone could be a lot of calories. So, instead of just rice, you can take 1/4th proportion of rice and make 3/4th proportion of cauliflower rice.

Prep Time: 35 minutes.

Procedure: Cook 1/4th cup of rice in a cooker. Make cauliflower rice out of one entire floret by grinding it in a mixer to a fine consistency and boil it. In a pan, add 2 teaspoons of olive oil, add crushed garlic and one diced onion, and sauté it. Add diced bell peppers, mushrooms, green peas if desired and any other vegetable you might like. Add a teaspoon of soy sauce and vinegar. Mix it all well till cooked. Add the rice and cauliflower rice. Mix everything together and cook till all the flavours blend. Serve hot and garnish with fresh herbs. This preparation can be eaten in bulk because the cauliflower rice has less than half the calories contained in normal rice.

5. Omelet: Eggs, the little protein-packed wonders! These can be eaten in large quantities without the fear of calories.

Prep Time: 10 minutes.

Procedure: Beat 2-3 eggs, white and yolk with a pinch of salt, pepper, 2 tablespoons of milk and a few herbs if desired. Add some cut tomatoes, spinach and onions to add the bulk you require. Pour into a pan that's spread with a little butter to avoid sticking. Cook on both sides. Serve with coffee. The best comfort and filling food you can eat for breakfast.

6. Hamburger: The perfect American meal is a perfectly made hamburger. The key is to bulk it up to make you full.

Prep Time: 25 minutes.

Procedure: In a pan, heat a little oil and small portion of lean ground beef to it. Let it cook completely before adding a big cup of mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Add salt to taste, garlic powder, herbs and some red chilly flakes. Cook until desired. Mash a little and turn off the heat. Let this cool before you make patties from it. This has beef, but it has more vegetables and hence lesser calories. This patty is then placed in a bun.

7. Popcorn Trail Mix: This is just a substitute for an unhealthy snack. It requires no cooking. A typical trail mix has some crazy, chocolatey, sugary dried fruits that add too many unnecessary calories. You can opt for a basic, fibrous trail mix and add air-fried popcorn to bulk it up. It makes a good snack and also keeps you full.

The key to these is knowing how to substitute and knowing what to substitute. This knowledge could do wonders for your body.