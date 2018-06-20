11 Simple Changes In Diet To Lose Weight

Losing weight needs a lot of effort. Of course, there are plenty of fad diets that work to shed off that unwanted fat rapidly, but the downside of these diets is they leave you feeling hungry and deprived of food. So, today in this article, we will be discussing the simple changes to make in your diet to lose weight.

Do you know one pound of fat is equal to 3,500 calories? By shedding off around 500 calories a day through dietary and exercise regime, you could lose about a pound a week.

Surely, losing weight takes motivation, dedication, and hard work but there are simple and easy tricks that can help you slim down with less effort.

Changing your ways and habits is the most crucial step in making you reach your weight loss goal easily. The most important thing that matters for weight loss is how many calories you take in and how many calories you burn.

Read on to know the simple changes in diet to lose weight.

1. Choose Liquid Calories Wisely

Sweetened drinks and beverages pile on the calories, but don't reduce the hunger the way solid foods do. Ditch the sweetened beverages and quench your thirst with water mixed with citrus fruits or plain water or small portions of home-made fruit juice. If you are hungry between your meals, try a glass of nutritious and low-calorie vegetable juice. Drinking alcohol will also pile up on the calories so limiting the alcohol intake can be a huge calorie saver.

2. Eat More Fresh Produce

Consumption of low-calorie and high-volume fruits and vegetables are much better than foods which are high in fat and calories. Health experts suggest starting lunch or dinner with a vegetable salad or a bowl of broth-based soups as they are enriched with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and phytonutrients. And having these foods will fill you up, thus reducing hunger cravings.

3. Listen To Your Hunger

The small diet change that can make a big difference is eating just a little less for losing weight. This can be done by listening to your hunger. It is necessary that you eat slowly, pay attention to what you eat, and savour every bite. Because in this way you will know how many calories you are consuming otherwise you can consume more calories than your body needs at each meal.

4. Eating Salads Every day

How to lose weight with a healthy salad diet? Replacing your lunchtime meal with heavy and large vegetable salads loaded with healthy greens can help you in reaching your weight loss goal. If you are a vegetarian person, load your salad with nuts, avocado, and all sorts of vegetables that have fibre and add colour to your meal. And if you are a non-vegetarian add some lean protein into your diet.

5. Drink 3 Litres Of Water With Lemon

We all know how drinking plenty of water benefits overall health. You can take the water drinking session a notch higher by drinking 3 litres of hot water with lemon every day. Lemon and hot water combination can help in shedding off those pounds. In addition, lemon water will provide you with vitamin C and potassium. The juice of one lemon contains 11 calories, 48 milligrams of potassium and 18 milligrams of vitamin C.

6. Reduce the Amount Of Red Meat

If red meat is a part of your staple diet, you may want to cut back on these foods if you want to lose weight. Lowering the consumption of red meat will go a long way in cutting down calories and help you to slim down faster. If you still chose to eat red meat, consume once or twice per week.

7. Almonds Are The Ready-to-eat Foods

What do you do when you are on the go? You just grab a burger or a sandwich, right! Doing this and at the same time maintaining a diet will not help you lose weight. One of the healthy options for a quick snack is consuming raw nuts like almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios, etc. Nuts will stabilise your blood sugar levels and studies have shown that eating 22 almonds and 15 cashews will make you weigh less and prevent cravings.

8. Incorporate Protein At Every Meal

Including a source of lean protein with each meal or snack will keep your tummy full for a longer period of time. Try incorporating low-fat yogurt, a small portion of nuts, eggs, beans, lean meats, and peanut butter. Health experts recommend eating small and frequent meals every three to four hours to keep your blood sugar levels stable and avoid overindulging.

9. Choose Whole Grains

By substituting refined grains with whole grains like brown bread, whole grain bread, pulses, and legumes you will add the much-needed fibre that will fill you up faster. Other whole grain foods include whole wheat bread and pasta, whole-rye crackers, etc.

10. Eat Breakfast Daily

Many people who try to lose weight think that skipping the breakfast will help them in losing weight. But, in fact, eating your breakfast will keep your tummy full, thus preventing hunger cravings. If you skip breakfast in the morning, you are more likely to feel hungry at mid-day and this could take a toll on your weight loss plan. So, choose a bowl of whole grain cereal topped with fruits and low-fat dairy for a nutritious start to the day.

11. Portion Size

Reduce your food portions by 10 per cent to 20 per cent, you would lose weight. When you start using measuring cups at home you will know how much ingredients to use. Keep small bowls and cups for measuring and in this way you could keep a tab without depriving yourself of food.

