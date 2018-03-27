How To Lose Weight With A Healthy Salad Diet

Individuals who want to lose weight swear by salads and it automatically becomes a part of the weight loss diet. Salads are considered to be an effective diet food because they contain vegetables. But some salads are high in calories and fats and can't be considered as a part of the healthy diet. Here, we will be discussing about some of the healthy salads to lose weight.

Some salads are filled with nutritious ingredients which keep you satisfied by eating a fewer calories. There are many types of salads from savoury and sweet to vegan-style ones, which help one to lose weight.

Jazzing up your diet with colourful and nutrient-dense ingredients will promote your weight loss faster. So, satisfy your taste buds with these homemade salads.

Chicken And Green Leafy Salad

Skinless chicken breast makes a healthy addition to your salad without adding a large amount of unhealthy saturated fat. Make a salad by adding a mix of leafy vegetables like spinach, red lettuce and romaine lettuce. These healthy green veggies are low in calories, contain zero fat and provide your body with important nutrients.

You can add sliced chicken, sliced onion and 1 teaspoon of olive oil to make it healthy and tasty. Add a small amount of low-fat cheese to increase your calcium and protein intake as well.

Seafood Salad Protein is an important nutrient and should be a part of a weight loss diet. Protein will fill your tummy up and provide your body with energy. Seafood such as grilled shrimp or fish adds protein to your salad, as they are excellent sources of protein. They are also low in fat and calories. You can add mixed greens to your seafood salad like sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, beans or sliced cucumbers and top them up with vinegar dressing. Pear, Walnut And Blue Cheese Salad Nuts and cheese make for a delicious and satisfying salad. These ingredients will help you to eat less while boosting your nutritional requirement. Pears are excellent source of fibre, which fill you up and keep your energy level stable for several hours. Walnuts provide protein which also gives energy. It contains unsaturated fats that satisfy your hunger and promote good health. To make this salad, add 1 cup of mixed greens, add a few pear slices, 1 tablespoon of walnuts, 1 tablespoon of blue cheese, sliced onion, etc. Replace your high-fat salad dressing with honey. Bean Salad Beans are loaded with protein, which supplies energy to the body. Adding green beans to your salad will turn your salad low in calorie and high in fibre. This is a great way to boost your nutrition during your weight loss regimen. You can also include dark-green leafy vegetables like cabbage, spinach or lettuce. Sliced onions and chickpeas can also be added for additional nutrition. Toss a small amount of vinegar and olive oil for salad dressing. Roasted Pumpkin And Quinoa Salad This salad is packed with vitamin A, due to the pumpkin vegetable. The orange pigment in pumpkin indicates that the food item has high levels of beta-carotene. Beta-carotene is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system and promotes better eyesight. On the other hand, quinoa is an excellent source of protein, fibre and other important vitamins and minerals. This salad combination has 13.3 grams of fat and 17.8 grams of protein. You can add a tablespoon of coconut oil and ¼th cup of pumpkin seeds as a topping.

These nutrient-dense ingredients will support your weight-loss goals, fuel the body and satisfy your taste buds.

