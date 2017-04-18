Lose Up To 10 Kg With This Detox Drink That Can Also Cleanse Your Liver & Kidneys! Diet Fitness oi-Sravia

You really need to be careful of the time when your immune system takes a beating. There are several reasons for this - lack of vitamin D, stress, etc., and any of these reasons are quite enough to give us cold or flu-like symptoms.

The best you can do is to make a detox drink that is known to have multiple benefits. This drink helps you in losing your stubborn fat and also helps in cleansing your liver and kidneys.

What makes this detox drink the best is the combination of ingredients that go into it. The vitamin C in lemon helps in giving the immune system a good boost. This recipe also includes cayenne pepper and honey.

The combined power of these ingredients helps in reducing any inflammation in the body and also aids with digestion.

This powerful recipe also includes cloves and ginger that contain antioxidants and a range of other benefits. Try out this recipe for yourself and give the best detox to your body.

This is one of the best drinks that helps you in losing weight and also cleanses the liver and kidneys. Continue reading to find how to prepare this drink.

Ingredients Required: 1 lemon

1 spoon of honey

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Pinch of ground pepper

1 cup of water

A slice of lemon Now, let's take a look at the method of preparation of this drink. #Step 1 Cut a lemon into two halves and squeeze the juice out of it. #Step 2 You can decide for yourself to determine the amount of lemon juice you want in this drink. #Step 3 Next, add a spoon of honey into this mixture. #Step 4 Then, add a pinch of cayenne pepper and a pinch of ground cloves into this mixture and mix them together. #Step 5 Finally, add a cup of hot water into this mixture and garnish this mixture with a slice of lemon. #Step 6 Let the mixture cool down to an appropriate temperature. Note: This is considered to be one of the best detox drinks to lose weight fast and also in cleansing the liver and kidneys. Take a cup of this drink in the morning every day and it helps in shedding about 10 kg of weight if consumed on a regular basis along with performing exercises and maintaining a healthy diet.