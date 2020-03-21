A Number Of Ways Fashion Giants Like LVMH Are Helping To Combat COVID-19 Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

A number of fashion and lifestyle brands in India have closed their stores and temporarily discontinued their operations following the coronavirus outbreak. Now that was a necessary step considering the magnitude of coronavirus outbreak but there's so much a fashion industry can do to combat COVID-19. A number of international brands and designers have taken steps to help battle coronavirus. The European countries are among the hardest hit because of Coronavirus and the Government in countries such as France, Spain, and Italy have asked for help from the fashion giants. So, this is how fashion and beauty brands and independent designers have been doing their part in order to conquer coronavirus.

Making Hand Sanitizers

The fashion giant LVMH contributed $2.2 million to Red Cross China just last month and post that, the company announced that it will be producing free sanitizing gels. The parent companies of Dior and Louis Vuitton have started producing hand sanitizers - hydroalcoholic gel. The perfume giant Guerlain and fashion brand, Givenchy have also acted in solidarity by manufacturing effective hand sanitizers. L'Oreal is also producing hydroalcoholic gels that will be distributed in France and other European nations. These and a number of more companies are planning to produce some 12000 tonnes of hand sanitizing gel and delivering it free of cost.

Helping With Health Care Benefits

While some brands may not be involved in manufacturing hand sanitizers but their contribution is equally significant. You must have heard about Italian-based fashion major, Moncler because of their exaggerated statement jackets, well this company has contributed € 10,000,000 to aid in the construction of a hospital. The brands including Yves Saint Laurent, Prada, Versace, Armani, Alexander McQueen, Hermes, Bulgari, Balenciaga, Sergio Rossi, Nike, Bottega Veneta, among other fashion majors have also contributed in supporting health-care institutions.

Contributing To Research

There are some fashion giants, which have also started contributing to research. Dolce & Gabbana, which is an Italian brand - the country that is hardest hit by Coronavirus, has collaborated with Italy's Humanitas University to help and support the COVID- 19 research by providing medical scholarships. Similarly, Bulgari made a contribution to the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome for purchasing a microscopic image acquisition system that will help the institute in preventing and treating COVID-19.

Making Masks

Designer Christian Siriano, who is known for crafting gorgeous gowns and dresses, has taken an initiative to make masks for the hospital personnel at the New York City hospitals. The designer had earlier tweeted that he has a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help. He also wrote on Instagram, "I have sewers and pattern makers ready to help to work from home we just need all the information on how to help." The designer and his dedicated team are actively involved in making masks. Inditex, the owner of the retail chain Zara, has started making protective masks for medical workers in Spain to help combat coronavirus. The company also announced that once they have managed to secure medical grade materials and fabrics, they will also start making medical gowns. In fact, LVMH is also set to supply 40 million surgical face masks to aid health care workers in France.

Well, we are so glad that these and many other iconic brands have taken a step up in combating coronavirus, even though these all companies are suffering major losses. However, don't you think that our country's designers and brands should take the lead too with a growing number of COVID-19 cases?

