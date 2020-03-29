Coronavirus: Fashion Brands That Are Making Masks To Support Medical Workers Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Credit: Christian Siriano

With coronavirus pandemic, there's been a shortage of sanitisers, gloves, and masks, and more essentials. However, a number of brands from fashion and beauty fraternity, like Dior have stepped up and made sanitisers, some 1200 tonnes, which is so impressive. To curb the shortage, designers and brands have also undertaken the task of making face masks. So, here are the fashion giants, who have been facing masks.

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano is among the first few designers, who took the initiative of making masks in the times of crisis. The designer along with his team members made a large number of masks as per the latest news on his Instagram feed. The masks would be delivered to support healthcare professionals in New York. Christian Siriano also took to his Instagram to express, "1000 masks per box! WOW we are so proud and I can't thank my team enough for all the hard work. We hope this helps so many people because they are helping all of us."

Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss has also taken the task of making masks. They took to their Instagram account to announce their decision recently. According to the brand's Instagram feed, the clothing brand will make 180,000 masks in order to fight COVID-19. For this, Hugo Boss has also converted its clothing production site at its global headquarters in Metizen to manufacture face masks. These masks will be donated to public facilities.

Prada

Prada, one of the biggest fashion brands, has also taken the step of making masks. In times of crisis, the brand has committed to manufacturing 110,000 masks. Prada would be making masks in their factory in Perugia and the masks will be made from a non-woven fabric. The fashion giant would deliver masks by 6th April in order to help combat coronavirus.

Nobody Denim

According to the reports of The Daily Telegraph, an Australian fashion brand, Nobody Denim's co-founder, John Condilis that the brand already had a discussion with the Federal Government regarding the using of brand's Melbourne facility. The founder also told The Daily Telegraph that the brand has a capacity to manufacture 12000 masks and around 5000 surgical gowns.

Ralph Lauren

The iconic fashion giant, Ralph Lauren, first contributed $10 million to COVID-19 relief through The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation. However, apart from the contribution, the fashion brand also started the production of 250,000 gowns and 25,000 isolation gowns to aid in the fight against COVID-19. The brand announced the decision on its Instagram handle.

The Kering Group

The Kering Group, which owns popular brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent are also making face masks. The luxury conglomerate will be making face masks in the workshop of its brands. The brand will be making masks for the medical professionals and the group would be supplying 3 million surgical masks to the French health service.

Revolve

The fashion brand Revolve would be donating 10,000 N95 FDA-hospitals approved face masks to the hospitals in Los Angeles. The brand is also planning on making filtration mask for non-hospital use i.e.., for the customers, who are currently facing face mask shortage.

The LVMH Group

The luxury conglomerate, The LVMH Group will also be making masks available to the French Hospitals. The group has ordered around 40 million masks from a Chinese supplier to help combat coronavirus. One of the biggest groups in the fashion industry, LVMH also made hand sanitisers for the hospitals.

Inditex- The Parent Company Of Zara

Inditex, the owner of the retail chain of Zara, has also started making masks for the medical workers in Spain. The company also announced that once it has managed to secure medical grade materials and fabrics, it will also start making medical gowns.

There are a number of more brands like Zara, which have announced the production of masks and other necessary equipment. Well, we are glad these fashion giants have stepped up in the times of crisis.