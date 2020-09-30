Maisie Williams Aka Arya Stark’s Latest Dior Look Plus Two More Edgy Outfits Of Hers Decoded Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Game of Thrones actress, Maisie Williams, who played the role of Arya Stark in the series, recently graced the Dior Spring 2021 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The actress impressed us with her street-style perfect outfit, which we have talked about. Known for her edgy style, Maisie Williams fashion is always on-point, which is why we have also decoded her two more outfits for some unconventional fashion goals. Read on to stay inspired!

Maisie Williams' Dior Outfit

Maisie Williams surprised us with her sporty avatar at the Dior Spring-Summer 2021 show. The actress kept it fresh and sassy with her all-brown attire that consisted of a parka and shorts. It was a brown-hued ensemble with a zipper at the neckline and the words, 'Christian Dior' written in bold. She also wore black boots with matching brown socks-like attachment. The boots also had Christian Dior written on it. Maisie carried a sling bag with her and wore a mask that went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by green eye shadow. The blonde short tresses rounded out her avatar.

Maisie Williams' Kenzo Attire

Maisie Williams also gave us winter-wear goals early this year with her Kenzo dress. The actress wore a Kenzo dress that she paired with a white-hued polo-neck sweater. It was not only a stylish outfit but also the one that could keep you warm. Speaking about her dress, it was accentuated by abstract patterns in muted tones and Maisie carried a cute pink purse and her white phone with it. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade but her bubblegum pink locks were what caught our attention the most.

Maisie Williams' Multi-Hued Dress

For the Daisie App, Maisie Williams was dressed to impress in her multi-hued number that was half-sleeved and accentuated by multi-hued embellishments in pink and yellow tones. It seemed like an old-fashioned dress but with a modern touch. She accentuated her dress with white-toned crochet lace trimmings. The makeup was light and highlighted by pink lip shade and the statement crown made her look like present-day Queen Arya Stark.

So, which attire of hers did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Maisie Williams' Instagram