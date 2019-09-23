Game Of Thrones Actresses At Emmys Show That You Don't Have To Try Too Hard To Look Awesome Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

What we love about International celebrities is that how effortlessly they dress up for grand occasions. Unlike most of our Indian divas, who have apparently taken ruffles and capes a little too seriously, these International divas don't try too hard. Well, this is not a generic comment and obviously there are exceptions in both the cases. Such an observation of outfits game came after a comparison between recently-concluded IIFA awards in Mumbai and recently-held Emmy Awards. And the ensembles of Game of Thrones characters at Emmy Awards 2019 further highlight how elegantly the divas there dress up. However, there were a few Game of Thrones actresses, who disappointed us too. So, let's find out what our favourite Game of Thrones divas wore.

Lena Headey

Lena Headey, who played the role of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones series, looked a class apart in her beautiful floral gown. She wore a flowy ensemble by Brock Collection that featured a plunging neckline, billowing sleeves, and a whiff of flared accents. Splashed in the shade of blue, her attire was accentuated by maroon flowers and a black bow belt. She accessorised her look with dazzling heart-shaped studs and well, she kept her look minimal. The makeup was highlighted by light eye makeup and matte pink lip shade. The side-parted bun rounded out her look. Lena Headey's dress was so simple and yet she left have a lasting impression. Well done, Queen Regent!

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner definitely made heads turn with her pretty attire at Emmy Awards 2019. Sophie Turner wore an understated Louis Vuitton gown and kept her styling game strong. She wore a structured number that was sleeveless and featured a coset bodice. Her attire was enhanced by metallic accents and nuanced details. It had a sharp front slit, which added to the bold effect. Sophie Turner accessorised her look with a diamond neckpiece, which went well with her attire. The makeup was marked by a matte pink lip shade and light kohl. The partly-tied hairdo completed her look. Well, Sansa Stark has all our attention.

Maisie Williams

Whilst her sister in the Game of Thrones show, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) impressed us, the same couldn't be said about Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams). She wore a JW Anderson dress that was black-hued and sleeveless. It featured subtle embellishments and sheer accents with a jewelled-toned-pinned floor-length drape. And yes, the drape was a problem as otherwise sans that pinned fall, she would have looked good. She paired her dress with patterned heels. However, her makeup highlighted by a red lip shade and bang bob hairdo suited her.

Carice Van Houten

The Red Priestess from the show, Carice Van Houten wore an unusual number, which was pretty hard to pull of but she carried her gown with a lot of aplomb. She wore a multi-hued dress by Ronald Van Der Kemp and it was a three-quarter-sleeved number. Her bow dress was a vibrant splash of blue, red, pink, and green hues. It was marked by abstract patterns and featured pockets too. The makeup highlighted by a deep red lip shade and the red streaked tresses wrapped up her look. Enchanted!

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke gave us one of the boldest number with her Valentino gown. It was a plunging neckline number that was navy blue-hued and accentuated by a bow belt. The dress had pockets too, which enhanced the comfort quotient. The actress was all smiles for the shutterbugs and pulled off her number with the same panache as Daenerys Targaryen would have. The drop earrings suited her and the makeup was accentuated by pink lip shade. The sharp middle-parted tresses upped her look. The mother of dragons wowed us.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie, who played the role of Brienne of Tarth, didn't quite woo us with her attire, which reminded us of the Roman-era outfits. Her gown came from Gucci's Resort 2020 collection and she couldn't quite make the mark. The problem was that it was too overwhelming a number for Emmy Awards. She looked like an empress with white and deep red hues. The actress wore stunning earrings but the red lip shade again brought her look notches down. The pompadour tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, most of these divas kept it simple and showed us that you don't have to try too hard to look awesome, isn't it? According to us, Lena Headey looked the prettiest but whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

All Pics Credit: Getty Images